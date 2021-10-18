Jack White Releases New Single 'Taking Me Back'

Jack White is back with his first new solo music in nearly four years. The incendiary "Taking Me Back" (Third Man Records) is available digitally worldwide now.

The single, produced by White at Third Man Studios in Nashville, features the 12x GRAMMY® Award-winning artist on all vocals and instruments. Additionally, the hard rocking "Taking Me Back" arrives paired with a genuinely gentler version aptly titled "Taking Me Back (Gently)."

"Taking Me Back" can also be heard in the just-unveiled video game trailer for Activision's upcoming Call of Duty®: Vanguard, along with footage from the game in the newly premiered lyric video for the song. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty®: Vanguard delivers World War II like never before as players will rise on every front when the game launches worldwide on November 5. The title is the newest release from the blockbuster Call of Duty® franchise that's sold over 400 million copies around the world.

Jack White is a 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winner and 36-time nominee. All three of his acclaimed solo albums - 2012's RIAA gold certified solo debut, BLUNDERBUSS, 2014's LAZARETTO, and 2018's BOARDING HOUSE REACH - debuted at #1 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 along with a variety of other charts. Among his myriad international honors, White's long run of career GRAMMY® awards and nominations saw BLUNDERBUSS earning five nods over two years, including "Album of the Year," "Best Rock Album," "Best Rock Song" (for "Freedom At 21"), "Best Rock Performance," and "Best Music Video" (the latter two honoring the single, "I'm Shakin").

