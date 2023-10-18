Jacana People Share New Single 'Ankledeep'

Jacana People share euphoric new single 'Ankledeep'

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Jacana People Share New Single 'Ankledeep'

Rising UK production-duo, Jacana People, return with a moment of euphoria - ‘Ankledeep', their new single, out 18th October via Hide The Moth.

Propelled by boisterous, rhythmic currents, ‘Ankledeep' showcases Jacana People's desire to make music that is uplifting and infused with the energy of the club. This new single provides a connecting thread to Jacana People's catalogue of more pensive, bittersweet moments but looks forward to a fresh optimism for the duo.

A full-bodied sampled vocal carries the emotional weight of the track, offering a humanity that gently roughens the sheen of buoyant synth leads and glassy pads. Taking cues from the likes of Daniel Avery and Orbital, ‘Ankledeep' leans on a distant nostalgia and desire to make you feel deeply, whilst skittering percussive hits and vaporous synth washes stutter and spasm quietly in the background.

Fresh off a first kaleidoscopic experience of Glastonbury, Jacana People were eager to harness the feeling of that journey in their new single - an uninterrupted float from one moment to another. 

Jacana People say, ‘We've been around a lot of great music this summer, Glastonbury, in particular, was a big highlight - and we wanted to capture some of that energy into whatever our next release was. We had the bones of ‘Ankledeep' for a while and it just locked into place after we got back from Glasto. There's something quite unifying about having a big vocal moment and that choral quality to ‘Ankledeep' has always resonated with us. We got into the weeds with getting that lead synth right, but it was important that it reflected this optimism we were both feeling.'

The release of ‘Ankledeep' drops ahead of Jacana People's highly anticipated first headline show at The Social (London), on 21st November. Steadily refining their live show for the last year at shows with: George FitzGerald, Porij, Yunè Punku, T.E.E.D, Maria Chiara Argiró, and Model Man, Jacana People are now ready to showcase their brand of bittersweet electronica in their own live setting.

With 14 Million streams already under their belt, Jacana People have collaborated with the likes of Antony Szmierek, Lawrence Hart, Neil Cowley and performed remix duties for Barry Can't Swim, TIBASKO and Emancipator. 



