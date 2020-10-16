JUNO Award Winner Dominique Fils-Aimé Announces 'Love Take Over'

Announcing the release of her new album Three Little Words.

Today, JUNO 2020 Award winner Dominique Fils-Aimé announces the release of her new album Three Little Words. The soulful "Love Take Over" is the first single to be taken from the album and is available now on all music services. Three Little Words concludes Dominique's album trilogy exploring the roots of African American musical culture. Her 2018 blues-tinged acclaimed debut full length Nameless saw Dominique boldly confront historical silences and sorrows, while her sophomore JUNO Award-winning album Stay Tuned! delved into the civil rights movement of the '60s through jazz. Now with Three Little Words, Dominique embraces the emotional lushness of soul music of yesterday and tomorrow.

The single "Love Take Over" evokes the fall of male supremacy with the rise of feminine forces that lead us towards the path to freedom. The track comprises an undeniably maternal element that coaxes us towards an absolute truth: wisdom is required, in life as in love, to stimulate change and provide new perspectives.



Submitting to love does not denote submission; a leap of faith into the timeless union of love will both heal past wounds and transform those figurative scars into character-defining beauty blemishes. Love, in Fils-Aimé's own words, is the all-important sixth element and it is the building block of the energy that unites us all. In this new era of uncertainty, unity is needed more than ever. The empowerment that pulsates from "Love Take Over" harkens back to revolutions past in music as in politics.



Daring to swim against the current has been the inspiration of Fils-Aimé to promote change and provide new perspectives. Civil rights movements have come about through acceptance and compassion and learning about others. At its core, "Love Take Over" reminds us that we can break free from our pre-established notions and accept that love is omnipresent and the foundation of the human experience.



Dominique Fils-Aimé is a JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter from Montreal who draws inspiration from soul icons of the '40s and '60s such as Billie Holiday, Etta James, and Nina Simone. While her musical roots are grounded in early soul and jazz, her voice transcends contemporary urban soundscapes. Dominique's sophomore record Stay Tuned! won the 2020 JUNO Award for "Vocal Jazz Album of the Year" as well as the Félix prize for "Best Jazz Album" at the ADISQ Gala, was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, and was featured among the 19 best Canadian albums of 2019 according to CBC.



Three Little Words is set for release in February 2021.

Listen to "Love Take Over" here:

Photo Credit: Andreanne Gauthier

