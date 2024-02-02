JT Of City Girls Drops Solo Track 'Sideways'

JT is releasing the record and video for her solo song “Sideways” (Quality Control Music/Motown). One half of the renowned hip-hop duo City Girls with Yung Miami, “Sideways” comes off the success of her solo single “No Bars” which sold more than 100k and amassed 30.2 million streams. “Sideways” previews JT's upcoming solo EP, and ushers in a new chapter for her as she comes into her own.

“I'm excited about dropping solo music because I can focus more on my creativity. I love everything about being an artist!” she says. “I just wanna chill, look good and drop pretty cocky bitch music. I'm the City Cinderella!”

It's a level up that began years ago. JT showcased her prowess for stellar guest verses with her turns on Nicki Minaj's “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)”, Summer Walker's track “Ex for a Reason” and for Kali Uchis' “Muñekita,” displaying a her versatility that makes As part of a duo and as a solo artist, JT is widely known for her freestyles, features, and captivating verses on top of the City Girls' smash hits, but with the new EP coming she is also committed to creating good songs.

“Sideways is a mood! Sometimes women are forced to be friends with everyone and if we decide to stay to our self they call us mean,” she says. “Most of these b*tches nosey & phony! I love my b*tches though, the real ones. Shout out to the real b*tches!”

Combining brazen charisma with sneering bars and the raucous energy of Miami nightlife, JT specializes in making girls feel empowered and to have permission to act up. The video is a testament to just that with a wild ‘Girls Night Out' in Miami.

JT's dynamo personality extends beyond the booth, too. As fearless as she is frank, JT has channeled her vision into the world of fashion. As Vogue notes, “she is becoming something of a style icon thanks to her centerfold-sweet–meets–gothically-slick aesthetic. Sonically and visually, Johnson toes the edge. You can't not look.” Her sartorial expertise helped land her a campaign with London label Poster Girl being hand-picked for an ad campaign for Beats by Dre x Mowalola.

Beyond her musical accomplishments, JT has committed to making a difference by leveraging her voice and platform to aid incarcerated women in their journey to rehabilitation and reintegration into society. Through initiatives like therapy, job placement, social services, and housing support, she aims to offer a lifeline to those who need it the most. Notably, she unveiled NoBarsReform.com, a website dedicated to assisting women nearing release or recently released from incarceration, reflecting her deeply personal commitment to this cause.

As one half of the City Girls with Yung Miami, she's collected Platinum plaques (“Twerk” with Cardi B, “Act Up”) and hundreds of millions of streams. Her commanding presence helped earn City Girls a coveted spot as one of Billboard's greatest rap groups of all time list, and now it's setting her up as an emerging solo superstar.

So far, she's made good on her promise. With each new release and venture, JT weaves a legacy that transcends music, promoting empowerment and celebrating individuality.

ABOUT JT

Splitting her youth between Carol City and Liberty City, JT was immersed in hip-hop from an early age, and by 2017, she decided she wanted to try rapping, too. Teaming up with childhood friend Yung Miami, they released their first single, “f Dat Ni**a” in 2017, earning a record deal with Quality Control Entertainment and a shoutout on Drake's massive 2018 single, “In My Feelings” in the process.

Since then, JT's survived a 2018 prison sentence and the City Girls reinforced their resume with “Act Up,” the Cardi B-assisted “Twerk,” the Doja Cat-assisted, Platinum-selling “Pu**y Talk,” collaborations with Usher (“Good Love”) and Lil Durk (“Static”), and albums like Girl Code, City on Lock and RAW.