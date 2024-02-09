JP Saxe Drops New Live Album In Midst Of 50+ Date World Tour

Multi-platinum GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe has released ‘A Grey Area (Live Sessions)' today.

The 8-song collection features new arrangements of fan-favorite tracks from Saxe's new album (‘A Grey Area,' out now on Arista Records/Sony Music Entertainment) with special guests including Cory Henry (5x Grammy Nominated jazz organist, pianist, gospel musician, and producer), Tal Wilkenfeld (singer, songwriter, bassist and guitarist who has performed with artists including Jeff Beck, Prince, Incubus, Eric Clapton, Herbie Hancock, and Mick Jagger), Ryan Lerman and more. Listen to 'A Grey Area (Live Sessions)' HERE.

"So much love goes into these songs that it feels wrong to let them exist in only one form,” says JP Saxe. “These new live versions gave us the chance to explore them with new arrangements and new musicians and find new feelings in them."

Watch the new music video out today for “All My s Is In My Car” from ‘A Grey Area (Live Sessions),' with Cory Henry on Organ, Tal Wilkenfeld on bass, Ryan Lerman on guitar, Nick Semrad on keys, and Carlin White on drums HERE.

JP Saxe also performed “Anywhere” on ABC's LIVE with Kelly and Mark, a standout single that Billboard called a “gentle embrace.” Watch the performance HERE.

The Toronto-born, LA-based musician - who toured across the US with John Mayer in 2024 - is currently in the midst of his 50+ date ‘A Grey Area World Tour,' making stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin and more.

Joined by tour support Justin Nozuka and Nicole Zignago, JP is performing songs from his recently-unveiled sophomore album ‘A Grey Area.' The 13-song collection was created alongside GRAMMY Award winning producer Malay and features collaborations with five-time Latin GRAMMY winner and two-time GRAMMY nominated Colombian musician Camilo, folk-pop trio Tiny Habits, Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer.

Please find all upcoming tour dates throughout North America and Europe below, and head to jpsaxe.com/tour for more information.

‘A GREY AREA (LIVE SESSIONS)' TRACKLIST

When You Think Of Me (Live With Cory Henry) Anywhere (Live With Strings) All My s Is In My Car (Live With Band) Everything Ends (Live Solo) I Don't Miss You (Piano Version) If Love Ends (Live With Strings) Someone Else's Home (Live Solo) Caught Up On You (Live With Tal Wilkenfeld)

JP SAXE ‘A GREY AREA WORLD TOUR' DATES

North America

^with Justin Nozuka

* with Nicole Zignago

2/9/24 San Diego, CA - Music Box*

2/10/24 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren*

2/12/24 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf Santa Fe*

2/15/24 Mexico City, MX – Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional*

2/16/24 Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage*

2/17/24 Monterrey, MX - Foro Didi*

2/19/24 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn*

2/20/24 Dallas, TX – The Kessler*

2/21/24 Houston, TX - Heights Theater*

2/23/24 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

2/24/24 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live*

2/25/24 Orlando, FL – The Social*

2/27/24 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre^

2/28/24 Charlotte, NC – The Underground^

3/1/24 Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring^

3/2/24 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl^

3/3/24 New York, NY – Webster Hall^

3/4/24 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground^

3/6/24 Boston, MA - Royale^

3/7/24 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre^

3/8/24 Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre^

3/9/24 Toronto, ON - History^

3/11/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre^

3/12/24 Detroit, MI – The Shelter^

3/14/24 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl^

3/15/24 Lexington, KY - The Burl^

3/16/24 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar^

3/17/24 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre^

3/19/24 Chicago, IL - House of Blues^

3/20/24 Madison, WI - Majestic Theater^

3/21/24 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater^

3/23/24 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre^

3/24/24 Salt Lake City - The Rockwell at The Complex^

UK & Europe

Special guests to be announced

4/1/24 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

4/2/24 Oslo, Norway – Vulkan Arena

4/4/24 Copenhagen, Denmark- Pumpehuset

4/6/24 Berlin, Germany - Hole44

4/8/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

4/9/24 Cologne, Germany - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

4/11/24 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31

4/13/24 Madrid, ES - Changó Club

4/14/24 Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz2

4/16/24 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

4/17/24 London, UK - Electric Brixton

4/18/24 Manchester, UK - Gorilla

4/20/24 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse

4/21/24 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

About JP Saxe:

JP Saxe writes songs to discover and fathom the depths of his own personality. It's why he doesn't hold back or pull any punches. It's why he speaks so candidly about life, loss, and love. It's why he's quietly emerged as a multi-platinum GRAMMY nominated phenomenon whose voice can be felt across pop music.

After dedicating his life to music, the Toronto-born and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist captivated audiences everywhere with “If The World Was Ending” [feat. Julia Michaels]. Nominated for “Song of the Year” at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, streamed over one billion times, and certified double-platinum in the U.S. and six times-platinum in Canada, it paved the way for his full-length debut, Dangerous Levels of Introspection [Arista Records].

Powered by “A Little Bit Yours,” “Line By Line” [feat. Maren Morris], and “Here's Hopin'” with John Mayer, the record earned acclaim from People, Entertainment Weekly, American Songwriter, UPROXX, and EUPHORIA, who rated it “5-out-of-5 stars.” Along the way, Saxe delivered show-stopping performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert accompanied by Mayer, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly & Ryan, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more.

To date, Saxe has amassed over 2.5 billion total streams and received two iHeart Award nominations for Best New Pop Artist and Best Lyrics. He won the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards, where he received five nominations in total. In 2022, he was nominated for two JUNO Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. In the last year, Saxe has delivered memorable live performances, opening for Alicia Keys and Lewis Capaldi. Throughout 2023, Saxe joined John Mayer on his critically acclaimed Solo Tour.