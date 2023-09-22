JP Saxe Drops New Album Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates With John Mayer

Saxe unveiled the music video for the release day focus track “Anywhere.”

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'

JP Saxe Drops New Album Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates With John Mayer

Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe has released his sophomore album ‘A Grey Area’ today via Arista Records/Sony Music Entertainment.

The 13-song collection was created alongside GRAMMY® Award winning producer Malay and features collaborations with five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and two-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian musician Camilo, folk-pop trio Tiny Habits, Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer. By mining his deepest thoughts, anxieties, and emotions, he opens up more than ever. 

“A Grey Area is out now. my romanticization of ambivalence, my love letters to nuance, my obsession with ‘both can be true’…my second album. It was made with a lot of people I love and admire, between Medellin and LA, and I’m deeply excited to be in it together with you now.”

Saxe unveiled the music video for the release day focus track “Anywhere,” directed by Matthew Takes, where JP performs the song surrounded by love letters that have been sourced by writers and fans around the world.

Saxe recently announced his worldwide, 48-date “A Grey Area Tour,” kicking off January 27, 2024 in Edmonton, AB before making stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin and more. This Fall, Saxe will join John Mayer on his groundbreaking Solo Acoustic Arena Tour, making stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Boston’s TD Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, LA’s The Kia Forum, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more.

The Toronto-born, LA-based musician has garnered over 2.5 billion streams on his debut album Dangerous Levels of Introspection and hits like the GRAMMY-nominated Song Of The Year “If The World Was Ending” [feat. Julia Michaels], “A Little Bit Yours,” “Line By Line” [feat. Maren Morris], and “Here’s Hopin’” with John Mayer.

In addition to earning multiple iHeartRadio nominations and delivering show-stopping performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly & Ryan and more, Saxe won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards and was nominated for two 2022 JUNO Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

The GRAMMY Museum is thrilled to welcome JP Saxe to the Museum’s intimate 200-seat Clive Davis Theater for an evening including a performance and a conversation about his creative process, moderated by Rolling Stone’s Tomás Mier. Details here.

JP SAXE ‘A GREY AREA WORLD TOUR’ DATES

North America

Special guests to be announced.

1/27/24 Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

1/28/24 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

1/30/24 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

1/31/24 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

2/2/24 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

2/6/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

2/9/24 San Diego, CA - Music Box

2/10/24 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

2/12/24 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf Santa Fe

2/15/24 Mexico City, MX – Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional

2/16/24 Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage

2/17/24 Monterrey, MX - Foro Didi

2/19/24 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

2/20/24 Dallas, TX – The Kessler

2/21/24 Houston, TX - Heights Theater

2/23/24 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

2/24/24 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

2/25/24 Orlando, FL – The Social

2/28/24 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

3/1/24 Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

3/2/24 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

3/3/24 New York, NY – Webster Hall

3/6/24 Boston, MA - Royale

3/7/24 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

3/8/24 Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre

3/9/24 Toronto, ON - History

3/11/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

3/12/24 Detroit, MI – The Shelter

3/14/24 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

3/16/24 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

3/17/24 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

3/19/24 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

3/21/24 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

3/23/24 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

UK & Europe

Special guests to be announced

4/1/24 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

4/2/24 Oslo, Norway – Vulkan Arena

4/4/24 Copenhagen, Denmark- Pumpehuset

4/6/24 Berlin, Germany - Hole44

4/8/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

4/9/24 Cologne, Germany - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

4/11/24 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31

4/13/24 Madrid, ES - Changó Club

4/14/24 Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz2

4/16/24 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

4/17/24 London, UK - Electric Brixton

4/18/24 Manchester, UK - Gorilla

4/20/24 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse

4/21/24 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Abigail Barlow Returns with New Single Rock Bottom Photo
Abigail Barlow Returns with New Single 'Rock Bottom'

After contesting a lawsuit over her GRAMMY-award winning The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical as half of Barlow & Bear, 'Rock Bottom' reflects on the experiences she’s had over the past year. 'Rock Bottom' was co-written with Kings and Gus Ross.

2
Matteo Bocelli Drops Debut Album Photo
Matteo Bocelli Drops Debut Album

The 12-track album, released by Capitol Records, showcases a mix of songs in English and Italian, with writing and production contributions from Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson), among others.

3
Joshua Bassett Releases New Single Just Love Photo
Joshua Bassett Releases New Single 'Just Love'

'Just Love' is the first new track from Bassett this year. It follows a sold-out headline tour that concluded in the spring and the much-anticipated release of season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which he reprised the character Ricky. Last year, he released the deeply personal Sad Songs In A Hotel Room EP.

4
Zach Bryan Releases Boys of Faith EP With Noah Kahan & Bon Iver Photo
Zach Bryan Releases 'Boys of Faith' EP With Noah Kahan & Bon Iver

Zach Bryan releases a brand new 5-song EP titled Boys Of Faith via Warner Records, featuring collaborations with Noah Kahan and Bon Iver. Boys Of Faith arrives only a matter of weeks after the Grammy-nominated artist's critically acclaimed self-titled, self-written and produced album, which entered the Billboard 200 chart at #1

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This JanuaryMEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Only Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' RemixOnly Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' Remix
SOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & MoreSOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & More
HERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next WeekHERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALADDIN