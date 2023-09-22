JP Saxe Drops New Album Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates With John Mayer

Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe has released his sophomore album ‘A Grey Area’ today via Arista Records/Sony Music Entertainment.

The 13-song collection was created alongside GRAMMY® Award winning producer Malay and features collaborations with five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and two-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian musician Camilo, folk-pop trio Tiny Habits, Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer. By mining his deepest thoughts, anxieties, and emotions, he opens up more than ever.

“A Grey Area is out now. my romanticization of ambivalence, my love letters to nuance, my obsession with ‘both can be true’…my second album. It was made with a lot of people I love and admire, between Medellin and LA, and I’m deeply excited to be in it together with you now.”

Saxe unveiled the music video for the release day focus track “Anywhere,” directed by Matthew Takes, where JP performs the song surrounded by love letters that have been sourced by writers and fans around the world.

Saxe recently announced his worldwide, 48-date “A Grey Area Tour,” kicking off January 27, 2024 in Edmonton, AB before making stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin and more. This Fall, Saxe will join John Mayer on his groundbreaking Solo Acoustic Arena Tour, making stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Boston’s TD Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, LA’s The Kia Forum, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more.

The Toronto-born, LA-based musician has garnered over 2.5 billion streams on his debut album Dangerous Levels of Introspection and hits like the GRAMMY-nominated Song Of The Year “If The World Was Ending” [feat. Julia Michaels], “A Little Bit Yours,” “Line By Line” [feat. Maren Morris], and “Here’s Hopin’” with John Mayer.

In addition to earning multiple iHeartRadio nominations and delivering show-stopping performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly & Ryan and more, Saxe won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards and was nominated for two 2022 JUNO Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

The GRAMMY Museum is thrilled to welcome JP Saxe to the Museum’s intimate 200-seat Clive Davis Theater for an evening including a performance and a conversation about his creative process, moderated by Rolling Stone’s Tomás Mier. Details here.

JP SAXE ‘A GREY AREA WORLD TOUR’ DATES

North America

Special guests to be announced.

1/27/24 Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

1/28/24 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

1/30/24 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

1/31/24 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

2/2/24 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

2/6/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

2/9/24 San Diego, CA - Music Box

2/10/24 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

2/12/24 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf Santa Fe

2/15/24 Mexico City, MX – Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional

2/16/24 Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage

2/17/24 Monterrey, MX - Foro Didi

2/19/24 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

2/20/24 Dallas, TX – The Kessler

2/21/24 Houston, TX - Heights Theater

2/23/24 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

2/24/24 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

2/25/24 Orlando, FL – The Social

2/28/24 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

3/1/24 Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

3/2/24 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

3/3/24 New York, NY – Webster Hall

3/6/24 Boston, MA - Royale

3/7/24 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

3/8/24 Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre

3/9/24 Toronto, ON - History

3/11/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

3/12/24 Detroit, MI – The Shelter

3/14/24 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

3/16/24 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

3/17/24 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

3/19/24 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

3/21/24 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

3/23/24 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

UK & Europe

Special guests to be announced

4/1/24 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

4/2/24 Oslo, Norway – Vulkan Arena

4/4/24 Copenhagen, Denmark- Pumpehuset

4/6/24 Berlin, Germany - Hole44

4/8/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

4/9/24 Cologne, Germany - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

4/11/24 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31

4/13/24 Madrid, ES - Changó Club

4/14/24 Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz2

4/16/24 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

4/17/24 London, UK - Electric Brixton

4/18/24 Manchester, UK - Gorilla

4/20/24 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse

4/21/24 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy