JOSH X Releases New Single CREOLE LOVE PT.2

CREOLE LOVE PT.2 was written by Josh X and produced by BMC Beats and Jean Max Valcourt and the visuals were directed by Wildrey. "I was inspired to write this song as an homage to my Haitian roots. Kompa is the sound that my mother grew up listening to, so as a Haitian-American kid, that is what was playing around the house when I was growing up, so I had to take it back to where the love of music began for me," he states. The track features Haitian music-industry star Mickael Guirand (Carimi, Vayb) and upcoming songstress Saskya and was truly a family affair when recording.

Mickael Guirand mentions, "Creole love is that Creole vayb man... A crazy mix of three amazing vocals and really a blessing to add my flavor to such a nice track." "The title of the song is Creole Love and I'm a creole woman, so the song naturally resonates with me," adds the beautiful, Saskya.

CREOLE LOVE PT.2 is available on streaming and digital platforms now, via the KSR Group/Epic Records label imprint. "I am truly honored and humbled to have Mickael Guirand be a featured guest on my song. This dude is huge in the Kompa world and for him to be down to make a vibe with me, it's a big deal," mentions Josh. "My home-girl Saskya is one to watch in the Caribbean-scene, because she is just fire, so it was just right that she added her flavor to the song," he adds.

JOSH X is currently enjoying the success of his latest single "I MISS YOU" as the song is #20 on the Billboard R&B UAC charts. The trained Classical Pianist is in the studio adding finishing touches to his upcoming KSR/EPIC Records album release. The anticipated, "The X Project" is scheduled to be released early 2021. JOSH X has worked with the likes of Cardi B., Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz. and is one of Stevie Wonder's longtime proteges. He has also collaborated with fellow label mates, HoodCelebrityy and Sammy Wilk to name a few.

