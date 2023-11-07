JHart Releases Debut EP 'The Wishing, The Waiting, The Longing' on Friday

Chances are that you’re already well acquainted with the sounds crafted by the Essex-born singer, songwriter and global producer JHart. He’s co-written a string of hits with global superstars including Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Keith Urban, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Jennifer Lopez, Little Mix, Charlie Puth and Usher, to name a few.

But after years of helping other artists achieve unparalleled success and following a period of personal growth in which Abrahart (JHart) started living proudly as a gay man, JHart is ready to step into the limelight on his own terms, releasing his long-awaited debut EP The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing on November 10, 2023.

“The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing came together over a period of a year and a half. To me, it marks a period of transition between chasing, wishing, and longing, to having and self ownership. I wanted to vocally establish myself in a way I haven’t been able to in my career writing for others, and lyrically introduce myself and deeply personal parts of my story. Reuniting with D’Mile who exec produced this record with me made the whole creative experience feel so safe and familiar, and I’m so proud of the songs we created together for my debut EP.” - JHart

It was in 2020, during the pandemic, when JHart was inspired to pursue his own artistry after reconnecting with Grammy and Oscar-winning producer D’Mile (HER, Silk Sonic, Lucky Daye, Rihanna, Janet Jackson).

Having collaborated on projects in the past, the two had cultivated a bond that helped JHart in coming to terms with his artistry and sexuality, which enabled him to discover a new sense of freedom. With this the two began to explore various sonics, enforcing elements from various genres to find Jhart’s distinctive sound that showcases every aspect of both James Abrahart the songwriter and JHart: The Artist.

The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing is JHart telling his truth. Telling his own stories with lyrics rooted in his own reality. The 6-track D’Mile-produced EP sees him showcasing his sky-scraping vocals and exploring themes of religion, heartbreak and the complexities of masculinity. Featuring three already released singles, the Prince-esque R&B heater “Ripe,” the gently percolating ode to the “complicated nature of queer relationships between sons and fathers” of “Father’s Son” and the impassioned R&B, gospel-tinged cover of SAYGRACE’S “If There Really Is A God.”

The project also drops alongside three new tracks, pop-power-ballad “Always You,” “The Having,” which depicts his “period of growth” to understanding his own self-worth, plus lead single and Justin Timberlake-resembling bop, “Crash My Car”which highlights his “penchant for drama”.

Recently named as Spotify’s Songwriter of the Month, JHart’s latest accolades include writing songs on the upcoming Usher album, Cher’s recently released Christmas album including “DJ Play A Christmas Song”, co-writing two singles from LANY’s a beautiful blur album and two songs on NCT 127’s Fact Check album. He also recently featured on Joel Corry’s “Do You Mind” single from his album Another Friday Night.

Born in Upminster, Abrahart's house didn't ring to the sound of songs, but rather the chants of a football-crazy family. Music came from his Nan, who would play him collections of Motown and Tina Turner albums, and his Granddad who let him hammer away at a piano in the school where he worked as a caretaker.

It wasn’t until his family made the life-changing move to Atlanta, US when Abrahart was just 11 years old that started to sew the seeds of his artistry. For a long time, music was a medicine to deal with pain. Overwhelmed by the relocation, he would listen to early 00’s UK pop as a protest against the move and as a connection to home, and with his parents gifting him a karaoke machine to make up for “accidentally” leaving behind his drum kit in the UK, it was on this tiny entertainment system that JHart’s songwriting began.

“The first song I ever wrote was over a Whitney karaoke track.” As he grew into his teenhood he started to immerse himself in the local music scene - he counts Atlanta icon and R&B legend T-Boz from TLC as one of his early mentors and collaborators - and interned his way up, learning how to produce, make beats and finetune his songwriting into the global success it is today.

After years of supporting other people’s musical endeavors, JHart is finally ready to stand up and be counted as an artist. With a suite of songs showcasing both his incredible vocals and his hitmaking songwriting abilities, it feels like the world is his for the taking.

JHart is managed by Lucas Keller, Danny Herrle and Nic Warner at Milk & Honey Music + Sports and is in partnership with United Masters for the distribution of his forthcoming EP The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing, due out on November 10th.