JESUS PIECE Announce Co-Headling North American Tour With Sanguisugabogg

Jesus Piece's highly acclaimed album …So Unknown dominated 2023 end of year lists via tastemakers, fans and critics including Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Loudwire, Consequence, Decibel, Brooklyn Vegan, Revolver, Alternative Press, CVLT Nation, Knotfest and many more.
Today they have announced a 2024 co-headlining tour with labelmates Sanguisugabogg with Peeling Flesh and Gag supporting. This run hits both coasts, the Midwest, Texas, Florida, Canada and more. For a full list of dates, flyer and more see below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 19 at 10AM Local Here.
Jesus Piece continue to turn heads for their feral live shows and grandiose, melodic songwriting which has since cemented them as standard stirrers and boundary-breakers. On …So Unknown, their Century Media debut, listeners ascend to the apex of hardcore and metal– where a mix of complex instrumentation is led by a manic, shaman-like vocal delivery from frontman Aaron Heard. It's a cluster bomb of ten anthems, bursting at the seams with memorable riffs and pulsing with fresh ideas.
Jesus Piece has created an effort that never fails to impress, gets to the point and never gets in its own way. And much like their frantic live show, their patented mid-tempo sound is only a jumping off point to chaos- ably utilizing half-speed breakdowns, left-turns into riffage at breakneck speed and moody ambient atmosphere effectively.
Jesus Piece is composed of vocalist Aaron Heard, guitarists David Updike and John Distefano and drummer Luis Aponte (LU2K). Formed in Philadelphia in 2015, the band released a trio of EPs (the S/T EP, 3 Song Tape and the Malice at the Palace split) before delivering their massive 2018 debut LP, Only Self. The release stood head and shoulders over much of the hardcore and metal crowd, with a diversity that can be credited to the unique approach and chemistry between the members.
Mar 09: Mesa, AZ - Tough Luvv Fest *
Apr 11: Columbus, OH - Skully's
Apr 12: Philadelphia, PA - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest *
Apr 13: Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Apr 14: Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
Apr 15: Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
Apr 16: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
Apr 17: Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Apr 19: Houston, TX - The Compound
Apr 20: Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory
Apr 21: Austin, TX - Mohawk
Apr 23: Phoenix, AZ - The Nile
Apr 24: Los Angeles, CA - The EchoPlex
Apr 25: Pomona, CA - The Glass House
Apr 26: San Francisco, CA - August Hall
Apr 27: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Apr 28: Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Apr 30: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
May 02: Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
May 03: Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
May 04: Chicago, IL - Metro
May 05: Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Venue
May 07: Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
May 08: Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
May 09: Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
May 10: Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere: The Hall
May 11: Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club
Oct 30: Paris, FR - Zenith Paris - La Villette
Oct 31: Offenbach am Main, DE - Stadthalle
Nov 01: Hamburg, DE - Edel Optics Arena
Nov 02: Cologne, DE - Palladium
Nov 03: Den Bosch, NL - The Rock Circus
Nov 05: Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
Nov 06: Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal
Nov 08: Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
Nov 09: Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre
Nov 10: Belfast, UK - Telegraph Building
Nov 11: Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom
Nov 12: London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo
Nov 14: Zurich, CH - The Hall
Nov 15: Ludwigsburg, DE - MHP Arena
Nov 16: Munich, DE - Zenith
Nov 17: Budapest, HU - Barba Negra
Nov 19: Leipzig, DE - Haus Auensee
Nov 20: Vienna, AT - Gasometer
Nov 21: Katowice, PL - Spodek
Nov 22: Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
Nov 23: Prague, CZ - O2 Universum
Apr 11 - May 11: w/ Sanguisugabogg, Peeling Flesh, Gag | * - Jesus Piece Only
Oct 30 - Nov 23 w/ Sepultra, Jinjer, Obituary
