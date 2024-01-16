JESUS PIECE Announce Co-Headling North American Tour With Sanguisugabogg

Jesus Piece's highly acclaimed album …So Unknown dominated 2023 end of year lists via tastemakers, fans and critics including Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Loudwire, Consequence, Decibel, Brooklyn Vegan, Revolver, Alternative Press, CVLT Nation, Knotfest and many more.

Today they have announced a 2024 co-headlining tour with labelmates Sanguisugabogg with Peeling Flesh and Gag supporting. This run hits both coasts, the Midwest, Texas, Florida, Canada and more. For a full list of dates, flyer and more see below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 19 at 10AM Local Here.

Jesus Piece continue to turn heads for their feral live shows and grandiose, melodic songwriting which has since cemented them as standard stirrers and boundary-breakers. On …So Unknown, their Century Media debut, listeners ascend to the apex of hardcore and metal– where a mix of complex instrumentation is led by a manic, shaman-like vocal delivery from frontman Aaron Heard. It's a cluster bomb of ten anthems, bursting at the seams with memorable riffs and pulsing with fresh ideas.

Jesus Piece has created an effort that never fails to impress, gets to the point and never gets in its own way. And much like their frantic live show, their patented mid-tempo sound is only a jumping off point to chaos- ably utilizing half-speed breakdowns, left-turns into riffage at breakneck speed and moody ambient atmosphere effectively.

Jesus Piece is composed of vocalist Aaron Heard, guitarists David Updike and John Distefano and drummer Luis Aponte (LU2K). Formed in Philadelphia in 2015, the band released a trio of EPs (the S/T EP, 3 Song Tape and the Malice at the Palace split) before delivering their massive 2018 debut LP, Only Self. The release stood head and shoulders over much of the hardcore and metal crowd, with a diversity that can be credited to the unique approach and chemistry between the members.

Jesus Piece Live Dates:

Mar 09: Mesa, AZ - Tough Luvv Fest *

Apr 11: Columbus, OH - Skully's

Apr 12: Philadelphia, PA - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest *

Apr 13: Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Apr 14: Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

Apr 15: Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Apr 16: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

Apr 17: Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Apr 19: Houston, TX - The Compound

Apr 20: Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

Apr 21: Austin, TX - Mohawk

Apr 23: Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

Apr 24: Los Angeles, CA - The EchoPlex

Apr 25: Pomona, CA - The Glass House

Apr 26: San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Apr 27: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Apr 28: Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Apr 30: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

May 02: Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

May 03: Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

May 04: Chicago, IL - Metro

May 05: Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Venue

May 07: Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

May 08: Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

May 09: Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

May 10: Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere: The Hall

May 11: Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club

Oct 30: Paris, FR - Zenith Paris - La Villette

Oct 31: Offenbach am Main, DE - Stadthalle

Nov 01: Hamburg, DE - Edel Optics Arena

Nov 02: Cologne, DE - Palladium

Nov 03: Den Bosch, NL - The Rock Circus

Nov 05: Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Nov 06: Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal

Nov 08: Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

Nov 09: Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre

Nov 10: Belfast, UK - Telegraph Building

Nov 11: Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom

Nov 12: London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

Nov 14: Zurich, CH - The Hall

Nov 15: Ludwigsburg, DE - MHP Arena

Nov 16: Munich, DE - Zenith

Nov 17: Budapest, HU - Barba Negra

Nov 19: Leipzig, DE - Haus Auensee

Nov 20: Vienna, AT - Gasometer

Nov 21: Katowice, PL - Spodek

Nov 22: Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

Nov 23: Prague, CZ - O2 Universum

Apr 11 - May 11: w/ Sanguisugabogg, Peeling Flesh, Gag | * - Jesus Piece Only

Oct 30 - Nov 23 w/ Sepultra, Jinjer, Obituary

Photo By @RAS_visual