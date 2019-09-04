J. Robbins Announces Tour, Debut Solo LP Out Now

Back in May, J. Robbins released his first-ever solo album, Un-becoming, just as his best-known band, Jawbox, emerged from a 23-year hiatus for a reunion tour that carried the group throughout the United States.



Now, with those shows in the rear-view, the singer/guitarist/producer has announced a limited run of solo dates. On the road he will be joined by the same group of musicians featured on Un-becoming -- Pete Moffett (drums), Brooks Harlan (bass), and cellist/guitarist Gordon Withers. Find the complete itinerary below.

Purchase Un-becoming from Dischord and Bandcamp.

J. ROBBINS ON TOUR

12.5.19 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Boot & Saddle

12.6.19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

12.7.19 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott

12.12.19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

12.13.19 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

12.14.19 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe





