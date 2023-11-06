J. Cole's Dreamville Festival Kicks Off 2024 Ticket Sale This Week, Special Presale Begins Tomorrow

Global superstar J. Cole and his award-winning Dreamville team have announced today a new early-bird ticket sale for their flagship event, Dreamville Festival, which will officially return next spring to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The early-bird ticket presale will begin tomorrow, November 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST, which is available exclusively to Dreamville fans who sign up in advance for the official festival email or text newsletter at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

Two-day GA festival passes will then be made available to the general public beginning this Friday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. EST via www.DreamvilleFest.com, in addition to several VIP packages.

“Before Dreamville drops the new festival lineup, we wanted to offer our fans a chance to secure their tickets early. Last year sold out in advance and prices are only going to rise as we inch closer to April but now you can get in early, secure your spot, and start booking travel before the holidays hit,” said Dreamville Festival's President Adam Roy.

Last spring marked the most successful Dreamville Festival to date in which J. Cole and his team welcomed a record-setting 100,000 festival attendees from around the globe to his home state of North Carolina – including all 50 U.S. states and 23 countries across four continents. Entering its 4th edition, Dreamville has firmly cemented itself as the organizer behind the world's largest artist-led music festival, as well as one of the most powerful and successful brands in today's music industry.

Serving as an annual destination for music fans worldwide with a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, Dreamville Festival returns to Dorothea Dix Park - the City of Raleigh's largest public park with over 300 acres of wide-open fields, skyline views, rolling meadows, and shady tree groves - offering fans of all ages a number of family-friendly attractions, carnival rides, and immersive art installations, in addition to featuring dozens of local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from the Wake Country region.

The Festival will continue to serve as an annual reunion for Dreamville fans worldwide as local residents and travelers alike gather together to experience a weekend celebration unlike any other, one that is curated by Cole himself highlighting his favorite musical artists and collaborators.

Following years of overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees, performers, partners, and the surrounding community alike, Dreamville Festival is proud to provide a multi-million dollar economic boost to J. Cole's home state of North Carolina in addition to a significant cultural impact that lasts far beyond festival dates each spring.

Stay tuned as the 2024 lineup will be announced early next year. Until then, stay up-to-date on future Dreamville Festival news and announcements, including the forthcoming 2024 music lineup.

ABOUT DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL:

Originally launched in 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dreamville Festival is an outdoor weekend music festival that returns each spring to the historic Dorothea Dix Park and serves as the Dreamville brand's signature annual event for its fans worldwide.

With guests regularly traveling from across the globe and all 50 U.S. states to attend this highly-curated festival experience featuring local culture, food, and art, as well as performances from some of the biggest names in music today, Dreamville Festival has quickly become one of the largest annual events in the state of North Carolina as well as one of today's most popular artist-led music festivals in the world.

Having grown up in nearby Fayetteville, Dreamville founder J. Cole and his team look to use the festival as a continued opportunity to shine a light on the special place that helped shape him into the successful and creative artist he is today. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit www.DreamvilleFest.com.

ABOUT DREAMVILLE:

Founded by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole in 2007, the organization is home to Dreamville Records, a critically acclaimed and commercially successful record label distributed in partnership with Interscope Records. Dreamville Records is currently home to a variety of both established and up-and-coming music artists, including J Cole, J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Dreamville has now evolved into the modern multidisciplinary entertainment and media company, Dreamville Ventures, which serves as the parent company to the aforementioned record label, as well as Studios, Apparel, Impact, and Festival divisions. As a diversified cultural hub, Dreamville continues to cultivate and create music, content, live events, and fashion as well as compelling ad campaigns with the industry's biggest brands. To learn more, visit Dreamville.com.