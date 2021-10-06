J. Balvin Announces Live Pandora Event

Pandora announced today that 5 time Latin GRAMMY winning artist J Balvin will perform for the Pandora LIVE El Pulso virtual event on October 13th at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Pandora LIVE is the continuation of the streaming service's popular virtual series that features top artists from all genres, including country, rock, R&B and more. This event also continues SiriusXM and Pandora's celebration of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Fans can RSVP to the event here.

Johnny "El Picoso" from SiriusXM's Caliente (ch. 158) hosts the show, which was captured as part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series, with the performance in front of a limited live studio audience from Brooklyn, New York. Viewers of the virtual event will get to enjoy an animated short entitled "Yeah, That Happened" in which Balvin tells the story of when he first performed in Colombia as J Balvin. Johnny and Balvin also play a rapid fire game of "Hot Seat" where Balvin will be quizzed on life and his career.

J Balvin, known as the global ambassador of Reggaeton, recently released his highly anticipated sixth album Jose with multiple tracks landing on the Pandora Top Spins Chart. Additionally, he has 4.8 billion lifetime streams on Pandora, many from Pandora's #1 Latin station, El Pulso.

"I'm so grateful to Pandora for the opportunity to play in front of my fans again" said Balvin. "Being able to share new music with the people that support my art means more than anything to me and I'm so happy to be able to do that once more. For those who couldn't be there in person I hope you enjoy!"

Leading up to Pandora LIVE, some of J Balvin's top listeners on Pandora had the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet. Prior to the start of the performance during the event, fans will be invited to test their knowledge of J Balvin with interactive pre-show trivia. During the show, fans will have the opportunity to strike a pose in the virtual photobooth and chat live with other fans. Additionally, a limited amount of complimentary J Balvin collectibles will be available for attendees on a first-come, first-served code redemption basis.