Izzy True Releases New Single and Lyric Video 'You're Mad At Me'

IZZY TRUE has released a new single and lyric video for the song "You're Mad At Me." It is the second single from the Chicago band of yearning's forthcoming album - Our Beautiful Baby World - to be released by Don Giovanni Records on July 2, 2021. The album was recorded at beloved midwest music venue Rozz-Tox in Rock Island, IL by Ian Harris.



The lyric video for "You're Mad At Me" is debuting today. It was animated by Izzy (they/them), who said the song is "an ode to passive aggressive lovers and people who you cannot please." The single is also streaming across all platforms now.

"I ended up choosing the title Our Beautiful Baby World this year as a kind of prayer," says guitarist/vocalist Izzy Reidy (pronouns they/them). "When I get very sad about the world, I find comfort in zooming out to the macro, universal level. On that scale, humanity is so young, so small, still learning, and full of possibility. When I think of it that way, I feel so tenderly towards humanity. All of the things it does to hurt itself are not its fixed nature, I have hope that it is (very slowly) learning to be gentle."



In creating Our Beautiful Baby World, the pacing of Izzy True's songwriting process has slowed down since their prior Don Giovanni releases -- Sadbad (2018) and Nope (2016). Arranging with bandmates Curtis Oren (they/them pronouns- bass, sax, flute), and Samuel H Goldstein (they/he/she pronouns- drums), Reidy says they've grown as musicians together, and their songs were given space to grow, too. OBBW exhibits eleven rock songs of melded collaboration, expressing the deepness of acceptance. These are the band's most dynamic compositions to date. Reidy also being a cartoonist - which is evident in the fuzzy imagery and storytelling held within their songs - hopes the album to "sound like a bad drawing of a rock record."

There's a desire to find okayness in this harsh world, with images of angels, open pastures, and ghosts of old friends and lovers looping around Reidy's twanging yet patient vocals. The inspiration for the soft-hard dynamics that make up OBBW come from Reidy's love of Thin Lizzy, along with the blending of the band members' strengths and histories: Curtis as a courageous experimental musician in the DIY circuit as well as a fellow organizer with Reidy in the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers, and Sam's expertise as a hardcore drummer. These influences commingle and translate to a thrashing around; a sound filled with wonder.

Watch the video here: