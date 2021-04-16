Italobrothers Release Catchy New Single 'Down For The Ride'

After massive success from their latest singles 'Stay' and 'Let Go' ft. Kiesza, the Italobrothers return to the release radar with new infectious single 'Down For The Ride'. In true Italobrothers fashion, the single features mesmerizing hooks and catchy bass lines that make it impossible to stand still. Out now via Virgin Records Germany, 'Down For The Ride' is available across streaming platforms.

'Down For The Ride' features all the hallmarks of an Italobrothers' hit single. The fascinating dance cut features catchy vocals and a soundscape that was designed with the dancefloor in mind. Serving as their first release of 2021, Italobrothers continue to build their impressive catalog with high-energy tracks that prove to be the perfect additions to any summertime or party playlist.

At the tail end of 2005, raw energy, sheer talent, and a fervid passion for music brought producer Christian Müller and singer Mathias Metten together as one. Initially inspired by the genre of Italo Dance, their joint project has been on quite the eclectic sonic journey, exploring various genres and countries ever since. Their unique style combines catchy melodies and heavy basslines with driving, rhythmic beats.

In 2009, ItaloBrothers had their pivotal breakthrough with the global success of their track 'Stamp on the Ground', which immediately entered the Top 20 in Norway, Denmark, and Germany. Additionally, the accompanying music video has gone on to impressively garner an incredible 110 million streams to date, making it one of the most successful German YouTube videos of all time. Two years after its initial release, the single was also voted 2011's 'Song of the Year' in Norway, and would eventually go on to be platinum-certified in several countries with over 150 million combined streams across all platforms.

Their success story continues with multiple awarded songs such as 2012's 'My Life Is A Party' and the following year's 'This Is Nightlife'. In 2015, DJ/producer Hanno Lohse (known as Cody Island) joined the ItaloBrothers and has since been fully integrated into the production and songwriting team together alongside Christian Müller and Dietmar Pollman. Over the last five years, Mathias Metten moved to Denmark and has permanently been on tour, particularly in Scandinavia. Since then, ItaloBrothers have played over 1,000 shows in more than 17 countries.

With 2017's 'Summer Air', the group directly followed up on their past achievements by creating another groundbreaking hit. The song, strongly inspired by tropical house and future bass, has amassed over 200 million streams on Spotify in the three years since its release. In addition, 'Summer Air' made it into the Top 5 in Scandinavia, Top 20 in German-speaking countries, and has been certified multi-platinum in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and gold in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Italobrothers' most recent singles, 'Let Go' featuring Kiesza and 'Stay' have already garnered over 5 million streams on Spotify and they are ready to set the bar even higher with their latest single. Whether at home, on the dancefloor, or at the beach, 'Down For The Ride' combines all the qualities that make ItaloBrothers and their music unique.

Listen here: