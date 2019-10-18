Issa Rae's Raedio, Atlantic Records Unveil New Partnership

Raedio, the new label co-founded by EMMY® Award-nominated and two-time Golden Globe® Award-nominated actress, producer, and writer Issa Rae, and Atlantic Records have announced a milestone new partnership. The joint venture kicks off with today's release of the new single, "Kinda Love," by Raedio flagship artist TeaMarrr. The track is available now at all streaming service. The companion visual, directed by child (Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye), features cameos from label boss Issa Rae and comedian Jessie Woo.

Watch the video below!

Formed earlier this year, Raedio serves artists and creators at the highest level as an "audio everywhere company," operating as the home to a dynamic roster of talent. Most importantly, Raedio extends a platform across media to align acts with film and television projects, commercials, podcasts, and beyond.

Throughout her career, Issa Rae has maintained a close connection to the music world. Her Peabody Award-winning HBO series, Insecure, has long made a concerted effort to feature female, independent or Los Angeles-based artists, amplifying the work of Jazmine Sullivan, SZA, City Girls, Saweetie, Radiant Children, and more. Indeed, Rae's emphasis on the importance of soundtracks dates back to her early web series, including her breakthrough The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.

"Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion. Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I'm excited to join forces with them to discover new artists," states Rae.

"Issa Rae is a next-level, future-thinking creative force who's been breaking down cultural barriers and conquering one field after another," said Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald. "She's made music a central character in her artistic evolution, and now she's brought all that amazing passion, inspiration, and taste to the formation of Raedio. We're thrilled to be partnering with Issa and her team on this exciting new venture, and TeaMarrr is the perfect artist to launch with."

Furthermore, Raedio also provides music supervision services for HBO's critically acclaimed "A Black Lady Sketch Show." The Raedio team, led by Rae's longtime business development executive and now President, Benoni Tagoe, champions the next generation of artists and presents a progressive paradigm for the music industry.





Related Articles View More Music Stories