Iron Maiden Announces One Additional Show

To satisfy fan demand following a sold-out show in Melbourne on May 11, IRON MAIDEN have now confirmed a second night at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday May 9th on their Legacy Of The Beast Tour with special guests Killswitch Engage. Tickets go on sale at 12noon today from www.ticketek.com.au. This latest date completes the final tour routing for Maiden in Australia and no further shows will be added.





The Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast tour dates are:

Friday 1st May - Perth - RAC Arena

Sunday 3rd May - Adelaide - Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 5th May - Brisbane - Entertainment Centre

Thursday 7th May - Sydney - Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 9th May - Rod Laver Arena

Monday 11th May - Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena

The Legacy Of The Beast Tour is being hailed by fans and media as the most extravagant and visually spectacular live show of the band's touring to date. The decades-spanning set-list of fan-favourites and hits has garnered career best reviews around the world with some of their fastest ever selling tour tickets and sell out headline stadium, arena and festival shows across Europe and North, South and Central America. The band has visited 39 countries around the globe since the tour opened last year, playing to close to two million fans.

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson comments, "It'll be four years since we were last in Australia, so we're delighted to be making a return visit to present the Legacy Of The Beast Tour to all our fans there! We're immensely proud of this show and we've had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe, North America, Mexico and South America. The production for Australia is exactly the same as the other shows on this tour so far and is based on our mobile game THE LEGACY OF THE BEAST which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs. It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We've got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during 'Aces High,' tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvelous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course, we have Eddie, as you've never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises. I've had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it's been fantastic, we can't wait to bring this show to you!"



Steve Harris, bassist and founder member adds, "We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this Tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven't played in many years like 'Flight Of Icarus,' 'Sign Of The Cross' and 'The Clansman' with songs we know the fans want to hear like 'The Trooper,' '2 Minutes To Midnight,' 'The Number Of The Beast,' 'Fear Of The Dark,' 'Run To The Hills,' 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show. We're excited to be bringing this tour to Australia as much of the set list comprises songs which our fans will know well but which haven't been performed live there for over ten years, some of them even longer than that. The whole band is really enjoying this tour and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody again!"



The Legacy Of The Beast Tour production and set list is inspired by Maiden's free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms at www.ironmaiden.com/play.



Fans in Australia will be able to purchase a special Trooper VIP package which allows them access to the exclusive pre-show function to meet with other fans, a pile of TROOPER goodies, TROOPER beers, complimentary food and the opportunity to win some great prizes.



Australia get ready, the Legacy Of The Beast Tour lands in Perth on May 1 before traveling around Australia for 6 massive arena shows. Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney tickets are selling fast, Don't miss it!





