Irish Indie Rockers Pillow Queens Share Aching Track 'Suffer'

Irish indie rock band Pillow Queens share gripping, drum-driven track "Suffer" out everywhere now along with its official visualizer. The latest offering from the group is an aching and emotive exploration of love and self-deception and was produced by Collin Pastore (boygenius, Lucy Dacus, Illuminati Hotties).

Throughout November, Pillow Queens is set to perform live across the EU and UK including at Germany's Rolling Stone Beach and an already sold out London date with tickets on sale now via pillowqueens.com.

"Suffer," out today, delves deep into the raw and turbulent emotions surrounding the unraveling of a once-cherished relationship. With soul-stirring lyrics and a melancholic melody, this song captures the ache of heartbreak and the struggle to let go.

The track has sonic elements of Northern Soul music and acts as a communal psalm for the oppressed, and the heartbroken and for those seeking resolve and mercy as its powerful message reverberates through its final moment. Recalling the making of the track in their home city, "We wrote it in the depths of winter at our rehearsal studio in Dublin, and the cold really penetrates the song." The band cites inspirations for the track including Alt-J, Hozier, Feist, Black Pumas, Lana Del Rey and more.

Formed in 2016, Pillow Queens–made up of Pamela Connolly (lead vocals, guitar, bass), Sarah Corcoran (vocals, guitar, bass), Cathy McGuiness (vocals, lead guitar) and Rachel Lyons (vocals, drums)–burst onto the scene with their debut demo EP Calm Girls, leading to a string of UK and Irish dates and festival appearances.

The release of their follow up EP State of the State prompted Hot Press to write the band is, "currently lauded by any critic worth their salt." Their debut album In Waiting arrived in 2020 and received praise from The Guardian, who called them “2020's most exciting indie rockers,” NPR, NME, and The Line of Best Fit, they were named a Band To Watch by Stereogum, received an Irish Album of The Year nomination and made their first U.S. national television appearance remotely on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Taking the world by storm, the band went on to tour North America, UK and Europe, play at SXSW and open for Phoebe Bridgers in Glasgow. Upon the 2022 release of their sophomore album Leave The Light On, Pitchfork wrote, "Pillow Queens make the kind of noise that tends to flourish live, roared back by the faithful: burnished heartland euphoria, defiant lyricism bolstered by ragged harmonies, lashings of pride, and an unabashed love of crescendos."

The Guardian added, "Sonically, the album evokes the work of Americana-influenced alt-rock musicians such as Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and even the Killers – a sound that is both epically transcendent and comfortingly gritty." DIY Magazine raved about the band's evolution, stating, "'Leave The Light On' swaps this sense of personal heritage for introspection, pairing delicate self-reflection with sounds far grander than their previous release," and the band once again received an Irish Album Of The Year nomination, as well as made their debut in-person late night TV show appearance, once again on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Now, in late 2023, Pillow Queens are ready to return with more, as they only continue to reach new heights.

Photo credit: Martyna Bannister