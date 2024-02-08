Internet-Breaking Group, Little Big Release New Single 'Hardstyle Fish'

Global phenomenons Little Big, now based in Los Angeles, have teamed up with Swedish chart-topper Little Sis Nora for their new single "Hardstyle Fish." Produced by AronChupa, the new track features their signature genre-defying sound, poignant satire, and boundary-pushing visuals. Little Big continues to redefine the punk-rave landscape, captivating audiences worldwide.

"Hardstyle Fish" dives headfirst into a whimsical sea of sound, incorporating nautical elements that make for an exciting listening experience. Little Sis Nora's vocal delivery and comedic candor offer an extra layer of dynamism, creating a perfect harmony with the hard-hitting beats and cheeky lyrics.

The track's lyrics are a playful anthem of individuality, with lines like "I am not a dog, or some magic little frog, I'm a hardstyle fish." The infectious chorus proudly declares, "Baby, I'm a motherfin' Hardstyle Fish, I ain't never gonna be your dish." Little Big's ability to blend humor, rebellion, and infectious beats is on full display, making "Hardstyle Fish" a must-listen for fans of the group and newcomers alike.

True to their reputation, Little Big has accompanied the release with a reaction inducing music video that transports viewers into a psychedelic underwater world. The official music video is a manic undersea fever dream conjuring Baby Shark, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Little Mermaid. Like all of Little Big's incredible 5.8 Billion YouTube view content, the video is directed by the band's founding creative director Alina Pasok and includes both featured artists. The video complements the song's narrative, showcasing the band's commitment to delivering a multi-sensory experience that goes beyond the realm of traditional music.

Little Big's meteoric rise began in 2013, and since then, they have consistently garnered international acclaim with their viral music videos and unique approach to storytelling. Their collaborations with artists like Dillion Francis, bbno$, Oliver Tree, Tommy Cash, and Sacha Baron Cohen have solidified their status as genre pioneers.

"Hardstyle Fish" follows in the footsteps of their previous chart-topping hits, with "Skibidi" amassing over 700 million views on YouTube and "UNO" breaking records as the most-viewed video in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel, boasting over 260 million views.

Little Big is set to embark on a highly anticipated US tour, bringing their electrifying punk-pop-rave energy to fans across North America. The tour kicks off on May 12 in Glasgow, UK at the Classic Grand. The band will then weave their way through major cities, captivating audiences with their unique blend of music and visuals, before concluding the tour with a grand finale at the Belasco in Los Angeles on June 15. Little Big's US tour is a testament to their global appeal and promises to be a thrilling experience for fans from coast to coast.

TOUR DATES

May 12 - Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

May 13 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

May 15 - London, UK @ The Clapham Grand

May 23 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis

May 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

May 26 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

May 28 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

May 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

May 30 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's

May 31 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

June 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Lyric at Skyway

June 4 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

June 5 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theater

June 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

June 8 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

June 10 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

June 14 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

June 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

About Little Big:﻿

Little Big is a trailblazing LA-based genre-bending band. Since their breakout in 2013, the group has amassed a global fanbase with their reaction-inducing music and visually captivating storytelling. With over 5.8 billion views on YouTube, Little Big continues to push the boundaries of entertainment and establish themselves as pioneers in the punk-rave genre.

About Little Sis Nora:﻿

Little Sis Nora had her breakthrough in 2014 with international sensation "I'm an Albatraoz" with her brother AronChupa. The song reached top positions on music charts worldwide, has over 1.3 billion views on YouTube making it one of YouTubes most viewed videos of all time. She has since then had a number of successful songs on the global charts such as “Little Swing”, “Llama In My Livingroom” and “The Woodchuck Song”.