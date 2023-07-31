Intence Flex Releases New Anthem 'Palm Angel'

Dancehall disruptor Intence brings his expensive tastes to New York City on his new flex anthem, “PALM ANGEL” via VP Records.

On the track, produced by MXSSIVH (Trippie Redd, Skillibeng) and Waysett, Intence pushes his sound further afield, listing off his luxury brand preferences in the process. As ever, he’s as comfortable trying out new flows as he is slipping into a Moncler jacket.

Intence recorded the song during his first stay in New York City in early January. The video, directed by KLO Visionz (Kay Flock, AJ Tracey) and dropping on August 2, was shot across the following days and features the Jamaican artist roaming about the city and sampling the local hospitality.

On his return trip in April, he made a few more stops.

In addition to packing his debut U.S. show at Club Amazura in Queens, he passed through the On the Radar Radio studio, becoming the first dancehall artist of his generation to drop a freestyle on the platform.

“PALM ANGEL” follows the singles “MUGGER,” “OutRAGEous,” and “DEEDs” in the lead-up to Intence’s debut album, VOYAGE. It will be his first project since 2021, when he dropped both the Wounded EP and the Public Enemy No. 1 mixtape.

That same year, New York Times writer Jody Rosen hailed Intence’s song “Yahoo Boyz” as “the biggest dancehall smash of 2021.”

"PALM ANGEL” is available on all digital platforms.