Intelligent Music Project Announces New Album LIFE IN MOTION

In these interesting times, when life puts a forced pause on us, most of all we need to lift our spirits, to feel alive. "Life Motion" is the fifth studio album of "Intelligent Music Project." And this time in the band led by Milen Vrabevski, MD (author and producer) there are big world names - the drummer and co-producer of the release Simon Phillips, as well as the vocalists John Payne (ex-Asia) and Richard Grisman (River Hounds). Ronnie Romero, a singer who became famous for joining Rainbow in 2015, made his debut in it. And when we add respected Bulgarian musicians to this stellar team, it becomes quite clear that high class is being pursued at IMP.

"Epidemic, crisis, contagion." Not a day goes by without hearing these words for more than a month. Indeed, the current situation is a test for everyone, but it also brings some positives - such as the opportunity to spend more time on (rediscovering) art.

Milen Vrabevski, MD says: "I would like my children to grow up with the ideas I share in my albums, and instead of teaching them lectures about those ideas, I use the language of music, which is very universal and easy to understand."

Legendary drummer Simon Phillips (Toto, Protocol, Mike Oldfield, The Who) gave two solos for the songs "Reflecting" and "Rising" on "Life Motion," with music co-producers Dr. Vrabevski, Simon Phillips and Ivo Stefanov.

