Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival's 3rd Consecutive Sold Out Year Drew 75,000 Music Fans

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2023 has come to a roaring and triumphant end, bringing together 75,000 music fans for three action-packed days of music, body art and horror-themed attractions at the site of the historic Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption) in Mansfield, Ohio. This marks the third consecutive sold-out year for the popular destination event.

The fifth edition of Inkcarceration was held July 14-16, drawing fans from every state and 15 countries to continue the “Biggest Year In Rock” festival season from co-producer Danny Wimmer Presents.

Memorable highlights included exhilarating headlining performances from some of the biggest bands in rock and metal including Slipknot, the new Pantera lineup (original members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown were joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante in celebration of original members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul) and Limp Bizkit.

Pantera’s set featured special guest backup vocalists on the classic track “Walk,” including Brandon Mendenhall of the emerging rock group The Mendenhall Experiment and feature documentary film “Mind Over Matter,” whose band played the campground stage earlier in the day.

Inkcarceration also boasted the second live performance from the reunited Coal Chamber since 2015. Additionally, the fest inspired Chelsea Grin’s Tom Barber to propose to his now-fiancée onstage during the band’s performance.

Up-and-coming rock group Silly Goose also made their return to the fest, after winning over fans and team at Danny Wimmer Presents with their impromptu, memorable parking lot performance last year. In addition to a formal time slot on the campground stage lineup for 2023, the band also reprised their DIY surprise set on their small flatbed truck outside the festival gates.

In total, Inkcarceration boasted 70 music performances on three stages, over three days, bringing summer into full stride for legions of rock fans. Inkcarceration also offered fans the chance to get inked at the on-site tattoo convention, presented by Inked Magazine.

Ticketholders were able to book daily appointments with over 65 tattoo artists onsite, and enjoyed nightly tattoo competitions, which were hosted by musician and Big Brother alum Jenncity. A panel of judges included tattoo artists Caleb Neff, Brian Adamson and Mat Helton. The entire festival weekend was also hosted by Warden Jose Mangin, SiriusXM’s official “Metal Ambassador.”

Inkcarceration prides itself on giving back. In addition to providing an avenue for festival charitable partners Take Me Home, F Cancer, Save22.vet, and To Write Love On Her Arms to raise funds onsite, one lucky fan was granted the uniquely rare opportunity for a “Haunted Hang” with Corey Taylor. The Slipknot singer provided a private tour of the historic Ohio State Reformatory and more, as part of efforts by the nonprofit he founded, The Taylor Foundation.

Inkcarceration also partnered up with Living The Dream Foundation, which provided a dream festival weekend for a young fan battling a life-threatening illness. The dream recipient was given the chance to experience artist meet and greets, enjoy side stage viewing access and front row placement for performances all weekend long.

It's estimated that upwards of $10 million was invested back into the local economy of Ohio’s Richland County, with more than 40% of festivalgoers hailing from outside the state of Ohio, according to Destination Mansfield President Lee Tasseff.

An announcement regarding Inkcarceration’s 2024 festival dates will be forthcoming this summer, along with early bird sales, offering fans a variety of affordable payment plans.

Photo by Nathan Zucker