Ingrid Michaelson Releases New Original Holiday Song 'This Christmas'

Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer, Ingrid Michaelson, has released a new original song, titled “This Christmas,” which is available now for download on all streaming platforms.

The track comes ahead of Michaelson's return to Broadway as composer of the musical adaptation of The Notebook.

Accompanying the release is a special music video featuring fan submissions of photos and videos sharing holiday memories with family and friends over the years. The single will also be featured in the new Hallmark Channel original movie A Heidelberg Holiday, premiering this Sunday, November 12, at 8:00PM ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

“I was asked to write a song that runs under the final scene in an upcoming Christmas Hallmark movie,” Michaelson said. “I love all things Christmas, so I jumped at the chance. I watched the movie and wrote this song in a few inspired minutes after the movie ended; I wanted to encapsulate the feeling of being present and grateful in the moment, while also celebrating the most wonderful time of the year!”

Before she makes her Broadway composing debut with the critically-acclaimed musical adaptation of The Notebook this Spring, Michaelson will be playing celebratory holiday shows next month, including the much-anticipated ‘Holiday Hop' at Webster Hall on December 15. The 17th annual fan favorite, which is now sold out, is set to be livestreamed globally exclusively via Veeps, and will be available for a 48-hour replay. Livestream tickets are on sale now at this link.

While the NYC concert is sold out, some tickets still remain available for her show at Union Chapel in London, UK on December 1. And for those who can't get enough of Michaelson and the holidays, her album, Ingrid Michaelson's Songs For The Season Deluxe Edition, is available everywhere.

About Ingrid Michaelson:

Born in NYC and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. At four she began taking piano lessons, but it wasn't until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs.

Known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style, singer-songwriter Michaelson is a force in the music industry, with four Top 20 albums and two platinum singles: “The Way I Am” and “Girls Chase Boys." Michaelson's nine studio albums have been released on her own independent label Cabin 24 Records and her original songs have soundtracked important moments in hundreds of television series and feature films.

An Emmy Award-nominee for Best Original Song (“Build It Up” from Hulu's “Little Fires Everywhere”), Michaelson also scored Hulu's “Tiny Beautiful Things” series. She was the executive music producer for the Emmy-nominated “Slumberkins” for AppleTV+, creating all new original songs for the series. Michaelson will make her Broadway composing debut this Spring with her upcoming musical, The Notebook, following her critically-acclaimed debut in Chicago last year.