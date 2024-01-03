Infant Island Streams 'Kindling' (Featuring Greet Death)

Their new album will be released on January 12.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 3 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

Infant Island Streams 'Kindling' (Featuring Greet Death)

Obsidian Wreath, the third album from Fredericksburg, VA's Infant Island, is an album about trudging through the end of the world: where climate catastrophe, the acceleration of capitalist extractive exploitation, the apathy towards social health which has emerged from the pandemic, and an endless stream of ongoing crises too numerable to be named, constantly haunt the edges of our vision, like a rot that sets in on the borders of being.

It's an album about the hopelessness of the slow violent decay of the world, about reckoning with a totalizing, impossible condition of reality which never stops confronting you with the question: how do we continue?

This is the question which Infant Island contends with, a question they meet with fervor, with ferocity, with a determination and clarity marked– sustained, even– by grief. Lyrically, musically, the album shifts between light and darkness, using such tropes and their accompanying affects not in their cliché forms as opposing forces, but as mutually determined states of being which implicate and deterritorialize the Other.

There must be something beautiful that can emerge from something terrible – this kind of impossible hope, an optimism that only emerges only from the condition of absolute pessimism, guides the album's thematic considerations.

Perhaps this impossible faith has something to do with Obsidian Wreath being a pandemic record – written in 2020 but releasing in 2024, the record's slow birth reflects a force of will which was required to survive a global event which threatened the music industry and the people in it at every level.

This contradictory pessimistic optimism is realized as well in Infant Island's singular songwriting, which filters Virginia screamo through the melancholic furor of American Black Metal acts like Panopticon and Deafheaven. Obsidian Wreath continues and advances the band's masterful weaving of heavy genres, combining screamo and black metal with a deft movement between the sweeping emotionality of shoegazing post-metal, the hard-hitting grooviness of new-school grindcore, and the searing feedback of noise rock.

Each composition flows seamlessly into the next, making this fluidity of sound feel not like an oscillation between styles, but instead like the tracing of the contours of a scene, as though Infant Island are tracing their own artistic singularity through the historicity and creative multiplicity of American extreme metal.

One cannot shake the feeling that this is music born from a desire for community – where we are accompanied through this world not only by our friends and family but by the ghosts, the historical presences we feel but remain forever out of sight, that we unwittingly follow every day.

Produced again by Virginia legend Matthew Michel (Majority Rule, Nø Man) and featuring guest spots from Harper Boyhtari and Logan Gaval (Greet Death) on “Kindling,”— which premieres today— Andrew Schwartz (.gif from god) on “Another Cycle”; and with contributions from members of Undeath, King Yosef, For Your Health, Senza, Malevich, Mikau, and more– one can't help but feel that sense of community. Infant Island invites you into a scene, welcoming despite all its aesthetic harshness.

Obsidian Wreath is a relentless, furious, and ever-shifting composition which coheres around expert composition and a single-minded interrogation of how we can possibly continue living in the state of this planet. 

Pre-order / pre-save Obsidian Wreath ahead of its January 12th release date here.

Photo credit: Infant Island. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lost Frequencies and Bastille Unveil New Single Head Down Photo
Lost Frequencies and Bastille Unveil New Single 'Head Down'

Grammy-nominated Americana/Soul recording artist, actor and humanitarian, MAJOR. (all capitals with a period) is ringing in the new year with the release of the official music video for his new hit hope anthem 'Joy in the Battle' (co-written and produced by Joaquin Bynum of Roc Nation), which currently has over 105K streams on Spotify!

2
Eleyet McConnell Has Faith In Their Latest Single Surrender Photo
Eleyet McConnell Has Faith In Their Latest Single 'Surrender'

Eleyet McConnell's latest single, 'Surrender,' is a powerful and emotionally charged track that delivers a moving and honest performance. Drawing upon personal experiences, the song's message of turning to faith and finding strength in surrender is both relatable and inspirational.

3
Selena Gomez Says Her New Album Will Be Her Last Photo
Selena Gomez Says Her New Album Will Be Her Last

Selena Gomez is hinting that she is quitting music after her new album. While appearing on the Smartless podcast, Gomez teased that she would move away from music to focus on acting and philanthropy after the upcoming album. Selena Gomez can be seen alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu's hit comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building'.

4
Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 Reveals Lineup Photo
Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 Reveals Lineup

Across six psychedelic stages, including The Queen's Domain, Bassrush-hosted Mad Hatter's Castle, Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records' Caterpillar's Garden, Basscon and Dreamstate's Cheshire Woods, Factory 93's The Looking Glass, and Night Trip and RNBW's Sea of Wonder.

More Hot Stories For You

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 Reveals LineupBeyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 Reveals Lineup
PALAWN Unveils New Anthem For 2024: 'Don't Play'PALAWN Unveils New Anthem For 2024: 'Don't Play'
Sú North Set To Release 'Emotion Ocean (Ft. KOÀ)' Next WeekSú North Set To Release 'Emotion Ocean (Ft. KOÀ)' Next Week
Lily Hain to Release Latest Track 'OH GOD' Next WeekLily Hain to Release Latest Track 'OH GOD' Next Week

Videos

Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
HAMILTON