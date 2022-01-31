Indie Rock Band Filligar Announce 'Future Self' Album

Alternative/indie-rock band Filligar returns to the world stage with its long awaited and highly anticipated eighth album, entitled Future Self. The LP will be released via the band's label, Decade Records, on February 25.

Filligar, with this release, will not disappoint its loyal and rock-loving fans throughout the US, Europe, AMEA, Australia, and Latin America. Mixing its signature "big sound" with lyrics exploring life and love, Future Self presents eleven original tracks, each one single-worthy in its own right. Fans can stream the first single, "The Force of Feeling," below, and pre-order the album here.

"We had a lot of fun writing this album and are more excited to share it than any before," said the band. "In many ways, Future Self is a reflection not only of the journey that we've taken as a band since our start as teenagers in a Chicago basement, but also of our enthusiasm to continue to uncover new stones in doing what we love."

The 11 tracks were recorded at Gravity Studios in Chicago, Illinois, and Singing Serpent in San Diego, California. The album was mixed by Doug McBride, with additional mixing/production by Casey Gibson, Grey Taxon, and Daniel Farnswoth. Grey Taxon and Mike Butler engineered the album.

The band has a prolific recording catalog heralded by some of the more influential musicians, journalists, and cultural outposts of our times. Over the past eight years, the United States Department of State has designated the band as cultural ambassadors - sending them six times on tours worldwide as emissaries of American arts, values and aspirations.

Filligar is Casey Gibson (piano/keys) and the Mathias brothers: Johnny (guitar/vocals), Teddy (bass), and Pete (drums). Together, they have produced a music catalog of over ninety original songs celebrated as a "breath of fresh air" by Consequence of Sound and "of prestige value" by The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

They have sold out the nation's top music venues (LA's Troubadour, NYC's Bowery Ballroom, and Chicago's Lincoln Hall) and supported GRAMMY-winning artists such as Counting Crows on their Outlaw Roadshow national tour, as well as The Black Keys.

Listen to the first single here: