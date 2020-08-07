Inara George Launches “Road Angel Project” Benefit With Duet With Dave Grohl

The song is available now on all streaming platforms.

The Bird and The Bee vocalist Inara George has teamed with Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters for a new single "Sex In Cars: Road Angel Project," a duet version of the track "Sex In Cars" from George's latest release "The Youth of Angst". The song is available now on all streaming platforms and can also be heard via Rolling Stone here.



"I wrote 'Sex In Cars' after the artist Terry Allen asked if I'd be a part of an art installation entitled "Road Angel" that he was creating for The Contemporary Austin," George explains.



"Sex In Cars: Road Angel Project" is the first in a series of planned "Road Angel Project" singles, which will see all proceeds donated via a partnership with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The COVID-19 Relief Fund at Sweet Relief provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who have lost income due to the global pandemic.



"Having been such a massive fan of Inara for years, it's always such an incredible honor to work with her, whether on Foo Fighters music or for The Bird and The Bee," Grohl says. "Her voice is timeless, so pure and real. So I jumped at the chance to duet with her on this song. It was a dream come true! And for a great cause: Musicians coming together to support each other in difficult times, working to keep the music alive."



The name "Road Angel Project" is an Allen-authorized nod back to the piece that inspired "Sex In Cars," and the cover image for the series by Alice Lin is based on a Brian Fitzsimmons photograph of Allen's actual installation.



With "Road Angel Project," George is continuing to follow a line of thought that began with her current release "The Youth of Angst". George saw so many musicians and music industry friends out of work during the pandemic and saw an opportunity to keep them working. With the previously unreleased duet version of "Sex In Cars" featuring Grohl, she hopes to continue helping.



"I always knew I wanted this version of 'Sex In Cars' with Dave to benefit some amazing non-profit," George says. "As the pandemic hit and it became very clear that live music would not resume for many, many months, I immediately thought of Sweet Relief, not only because they help so many musicians, but also because they help everyone in the music industry."



George has many friends in the music industry and has seen their jobs evaporate.



"All of those people who work at venues booking shows, stage managing, bartending, lighting, mixing sound, and on and on... Sweet Relief is set up to help all of these workers during this crisis and also any other crisis that might come."



Sweet Relief's Aric Steinberg says, "Sweet Relief is so grateful to be a part of the Road Angel Project. It's been incredible to see the music community come together during this pandemic, and this is another example of good people doing good things. The funds raised will allow us to help even more music industry professionals in desperate need and we are truly thankful for Inara and Dave's support."



The second volume of the "Road Angel Project" is already being prepped for a Sept. 4th release. The three-song bundle "Road Angel Project: Volume 2" will include songs by Alex Lilly, Danielle De Andrea (featuring Larry Goldings), and Mike Viola.



For more information about the Sweet Relief COVID-19 fund, visit: https://www.sweetrelief.org/covid-19-fund.html

