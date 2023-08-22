In This Moment Release New Song 'Godmode'

GRAMMY® Award-nominated act In This Moment releases the second new song with the title track off their forthcoming new studio album GODMODE out October 27, 2023 via BMG.

“The lyrics came from feeling powerful and tribal and entrancing. The fact that Chris [Howorth] gets me so much that I can literally send him a voicemail and he sends it back to me in music form shows how in tune we are. It’s been a long time since I screamed on an entire verse for a song. I wanted to release a bunch of stuff and it felt visceral,” says vocalist Maria Brink about the title track.

The L.A.-based band’s eighth album finds Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth writing the most powerful songs of their career. “We’re always striving for reinvention and growth. It’s been 10 years since our Blood album, and there's been a lot of transitions happening, this year particularly, but it all felt so meant to be,” explains Brink.

GODMODE was recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush).

GODMODE contains 10 dynamic songs that mark a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world.

“We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to hear what we’ve created,” says Howorth.

In support of the new album, In This Moment also announced their Fall 2023 co-headline KISS OF DEATH TOUR with Ice Nine Kills. The twenty-two city tour kicks off on November 3 at Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana making stops across the U.S in Cincinnati, Atlanta, New York City, as well as multiple stops throughout Florida before the final show at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV on December 2.

IN THIS MOMENT Tour Dates

11/3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

11/4 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live *

11/5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

11/7 - Indianapolis, IN - Blue Ribbon Pavilion

11/8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/9 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

11/11 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center *

11/12 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace *

11/14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Arena

11/16 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

11/17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

11/18 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

11/20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

11/21 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/22 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

11/24 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

11/25 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

11/27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

11/28 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

11/30 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

12/1 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

12/2 - Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena

* In This Moment Only

For general tour info click HERE

Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer