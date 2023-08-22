In This Moment Release New Song 'Godmode'

Their forthcoming new studio album GODMODE will be out October 27, 2023.
GRAMMY® Award-nominated act In This Moment releases the second new song with the title track off their forthcoming new studio album GODMODE out October 27, 2023 via BMG.
“The lyrics came from feeling powerful and tribal and entrancing. The fact that Chris [Howorth] gets me so much that I can literally send him a voicemail and he sends it back to me in music form shows how in tune we are. It’s been a long time since I screamed on an entire verse for a song. I wanted to release a bunch of stuff and it felt visceral,” says vocalist Maria Brink about the title track.
The L.A.-based band’s eighth album finds Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth writing the most powerful songs of their career. “We’re always striving for reinvention and growth. It’s been 10 years since our Blood album, and there's been a lot of transitions happening, this year particularly, but it all felt so meant to be,” explains Brink.
GODMODE was recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush).
GODMODE contains 10 dynamic songs that mark a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world.
“We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to hear what we’ve created,” says Howorth.
In support of the new album, In This Moment also announced their Fall 2023 co-headline KISS OF DEATH TOUR with Ice Nine Kills. The twenty-two city tour kicks off on November 3 at Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana making stops across the U.S in Cincinnati, Atlanta, New York City, as well as multiple stops throughout Florida before the final show at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV on December 2.
11/3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
11/4 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live *
11/5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *
11/7 - Indianapolis, IN - Blue Ribbon Pavilion
11/8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/9 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
11/11 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center *
11/12 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace *
11/14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Arena
11/16 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
11/17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
11/18 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
11/20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
11/21 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
11/22 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
11/24 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre
11/25 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center
11/27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
11/28 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
11/30 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena
12/1 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena
12/2 - Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena
* In This Moment Only
For general tour info click HERE
Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer
