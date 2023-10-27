In This Moment Release Highly Anticipated New Studio Album 'Godmode'

GRAMMY Award-nominated act In This Moment release their new studio album GODMODE via BMG.

The group's eighth album GODMODE finds vocalist Maria Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth writing the most powerful songs of their career.

Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush) and marks a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world.

“There's a spontaneity in this album that you can hear. It's a little more visceral. And that we're not with Kevin [Churko], who has done all our albums except for our very first, fans will hear those differences too, which is really cool and exciting for us,” says Howorth. “We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to hear what we've created.”

“We've been wanting to work with Spencer [Charnas] for a while,” says Brink. “The back and forth with his vocal is someone actually feeling that they love and understand you, and they want to help you and go through it with you.”

She adds, “lyrically and emotionally it comes from a place of me going through a lot of different traumatic things. I suffered from unworthiness. It's a lot to be with somebody who has post-traumatic stress. I have a lot of tics and things, and you can get into the mindset that you should just be alone, so nobody has to deal with it. It's sourcing back to that in my past.”

In support of the new album, In This Moment have announced their Fall 2023 co-headline KISS OF DEATH TOUR with Ice Nine Kills. The twenty-two city tour kicks off on November 3 at Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana making stops across the U.S in Cincinnati, Atlanta, New York City, as well as multiple stops throughout Florida before the final show at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV on December 2.

IN THIS MOMENT 2023 Tour Dates

11/3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

11/4 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live *

11/5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

11/7 - Indianapolis, IN - Blue Ribbon Pavilion

11/8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/9 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

11/11 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center *

11/12 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace *

11/14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Arena

11/16 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

11/17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

11/18 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

11/20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

11/21 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/22 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

11/24 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

11/25 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

11/27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

11/28 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

11/30 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

12/1 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

12/2 - Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena



* In This Moment Only

About In This Moment

Since coming to life in 2005, In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of “mother” figure and frontwoman Maria Brink—joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Diimmel. As millions convened upon the group's otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century that has amassed over 1.3 billion cumulative streams to date.

In addition to the Gold-selling album, Blood [2012], the quintet have garnered six Gold and Platinum singles, followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with Black Widow [2014] and Ritual [2017]. With a stream tally well past 250 million, Ritual elevated the group to new creative and critical peaks as well.

Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside Disturbed and appeared at countless festivals from Rockville to Sonic Temple.

Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled Mother [Roadrunner Records] with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko [Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch]. Whereas Ritual hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, Mother breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on the GRAMMY Award-nominated lead single “The In-Between.”

In 2022, the band released Blood 1983 [BMG], a reimagined EP commemorating the ten-year anniversary of Blood, and most recently had their song “I Would Die For You” appear on the soundtrack for John Wick: Chapter 4. The band's eighth album GODMODE is set to be released October 27, 2023 via BMG.