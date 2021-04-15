Imelda May's New Album '11 Past the Hour' Out Tomorrow

Critically acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May shares new song, "Diamonds;" listen/share below.

The track is from her highly anticipated new album, 11 Past the Hour, out tomorrow via Decca Records; pre-order HERE.

"Sometimes we're so beguiled by stars we overlook the magic in front of us, aiming so high to catch a dream when we already have the world," May says of the song, "Precious stones glisten amid rough rocks right beneath our feet and once we're willing to dig deep, astound us with a beauty that was quietly there all along."

Listen to May's recent interview with SiriusXM Little Steven's Underground Garage HERE.

Watch May perform "Made To Love" on The Graham Norton Show HERE.

The album features previously released singles "Just One Kiss," which features Noel Gallagher on vocals and Ronnie Wood on guitar, as well as "Made To Love," "Never Look Back" and "11 Past the Hour."

The Sunday Times raves of the LP, "May's voice smoulders and cackles," while MOJO praises "slow-burning and lavishly orchestrated." The Arts Desk says, "It's enormousness is hard to argue with."

May also confirms she'll be making her acting debut in FISHERMANS FRIENDS 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit movie, which is currently filming in Cornwall.

The LP marks a new chapter for May and finds her working with collaborators such as Wood, Gallagher and Miles Kane, on a record that brims with sensuality, emotional intelligence, spirituality and intuition, showcasing her at her most authentic. The album was primarily written with co-producer Tim Bran (London Grammar, Primal Scream) and string arranger Davide Rossi (Coldplay, U2, Goldfrapp).

"11 Past the Hour is my truth." May says of the album. "I'd like to think I can put into words and music what we all feel sometimes. We all laugh, sing, love, cry, dance, kiss, care, we all experience lust, anger, joy, worry, sorrow and hope...Each song is a moment in my life. Each life is a moment in time. Every minute counts."

Listen to the new single here: