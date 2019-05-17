Iceland's Secret Solstice 2019 Announces Final Lineup

Holding its sixth edition over the midnight sun weekend with 72 hours of non-stop sunlight next month, Iceland's Secret Solstice has revealed its final lineup for this June 21-23, 2019 at Laugardalur, Reykjavik, Iceland in addition to announcing its new off-site after-hours programming, Ragnarök. Welcoming over thirty new acts to its artist lineup new additions include UK rapper Yxng Bane, technical DJ wizard James Zabiela, Canadian rapper/producer Night Lovell, and rising hip hop newcomer Dillon Cooper. Also announced are California's house and techno partystarters Desert Hearts with Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, and Marbs as part of their debut European tour as well as Bill Patrick, Patrice Bäumel, No Regular Play (live) and many more including a plethora of talent from Iceland's burgeoning music scene.

The full lineup of Secret Solstice's one-of-a-kind side parties have been announced with Into The Glacier featuring Martin Garrix on June 21 and newly announced Icelandic acoustic acts BRÍET, Warmland, and ROKKY for The Lava Tunnel on June 22. With nearly 100 international and domestic acts announced for its sixth edition together with a once in lifetime musical experiences in Iceland's natural beauty and new off-site programming Ragnarök, Secret Solstice is the perfect festival experience for music lovers and adventure seekers looking to explore all the Nordic country has to offer.

Included with every festival pass, Secret Solstice's new off-site after-hours Ragnarök programming will feature three late nights of continued dancing with top DJ talent from June 21-23. With day-by-day programming to be announced, Ragnarök will take place minutes away from Laugardalur in downtown Reykjavik encouraging festival-goers to take in the capital city's charm and nightlife scene.

Joining festival headliners Martin Garrix and Rita Ora, the UK's Yxng Bane, whose hit songs include "Rihanna" and "Answerphone," will also perform on opening day in the land of fire and ice. Also added to Secret Solstice's hip hop offerings, new additions include Canada's "Dark Light" rapper Night Lovell, and Brooklyn's musical savant and rising hip hop star Dillon Cooper, who will join iconic acts the Black Eyed Peas and The Sugarhill Gang with Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio (of the Furious 5) on the festival lineup. Also announced are an eclectic lineup of local Icelandic acts including punk trio Blóðmör, R&B songstress BRÍET, singer-songwriter Chase, Icelandic rapper extraordinaire Drengur, rappers Elli Grill and Kilo, indie-pop group Konfekt, husky vocalist ROKKY, hip hop newcomer Þorri, synth-pop duo Warmland and rocker group We Made God.

Adding to the festival's standout electronic lineup featuring the likes of Foreign Beggars, Jeremy Underground, Kerri Chandler, Marc Kinchen (MK), Mr. G (live), James Zabiela will bring his ingenious ability to turn CDJs into bona fide instruments for his Icelandic debut along with Desert Hearts infectious blend of house, techno and love with co-founders Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, and Marbs, German melodic techno talent Patrice Bäumel, globetrotting New York DJ Bill Patrick, live instrumentalist and DJ fusion duo No Regular Play (live), elrow signee Luca Donzelli, and Berghain/Panorama Bar regular Henning Baer. Newly announced electronic artists also include UK DJ Carly Wilford, Club MTV frontmen R3wire and Varski, house DJ duo Immature, South African progressive techno DJ Lee-Ann Roberts, Ireland's Jamie Clark, and Australia's Monica Jude. Representing the island nation's electronic community, DJ Casanova's minimal sounds, techno wunderkind Cosmic Bulls, electronic singer Einar Indra, drum and bass collective Hausar, rising techno star Lafontaine, electro house Our Psych, house DJ Sbeen Around, and dub artist Waage will bring their talents to Secret Solstice festival-goers.

Offering one of the most unique music festivals experiences in the world with Iceland's famously stunning otherworldly landscapes combined with legendary acts like former Led Zeppelin lead singer, Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters, the queen of punk rock, Patti Smith and Band, innovative groups Morcheeba and Pussy Riot, and rising global talent Boy Pablo, Secret Solstice is sure to please music festival-goers of all genres.

Full tour packages including tickets and accommodation with Iceland's top services including hotels, rentals, and airport transfers are available for the 2019 edition through the Secret Solstice website.

SECRET SOLSTICE FESTIVAL PASSES

Full Weekend Pass from $163 USD | €146 | £127 | 19990ISK

Day Pass from $91 USD | €80 | £69 | 10990ISK

Youth Pass (13-17) from $83 USD | €73 | £63 | 9990ISK

VIP Weekend Pass (18+) from $250 USD | €219 | £189 | 29990ISK

Oðinn Weekend Pass (18+) from $1254 USD | €1099 | £949 | 49990ISK

Kids Pass Free for children 12 years and under

Secret Solstice 2019 Lineup

*Indicates new additions*

Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters [UK]

Black Eyed Peas [US]

Martin Garrix [NL]

Rita Ora [UK]

Patti Smith and Band [US]

The Sugarhill Gang with Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio (of The Furious 5) [US]

*Yxng Bane [UK]

Morcheeba [UK]

Foreign Beggars [UK]

Pussy Riot [RU]

*Night Lovell [CA]

Kerri Chandler [US]

Marc Kinchen (MK) [US]

*James Zabiela [UK]

Mr. G (LIVE) [UK]

Jeremy Underground [FR]

Högni [IS]

*Dillon Cooper [US]

*Desert Hearts - Mikey Lion [US], Lee Reynolds [UK], Marbs [US]

*Bill Patrick [US]

*Patrice Bäumel [DE]

*No Regular Play [US]

Boy Pablo [NO]

ALXJ [DE]

Ari Árelíus [IS]

Ása [IS]

Árstíðir [IS]

Auður [IS]

Bensol [IS]

*Bill Patrick [US]

Birgir Hákon [IS]

Birnir [IS]

*Blóðmör [IS]

*BRÍET [IS]

Captain Syrup [IS]

Carla Rose [IS]

*Carly Wilford [UK]

*Casanova [IS]

*Chase [IS]

Chris Hirose [DE]

Clint Stewart [US]

ClubDub [IS]

*Cosmic Bulls [IS]

Dilivius Lenni [DE]

Doctor Victor [IS]

*DJ R3wire and Varski [UK]

*Drengur [IS]

*Elli Grill [IS]

*Einar Indra [IS]

Exos [IS]

Floni [IS]

Hatari [IS]

*Hausar [IS]

*Henning Baer [DE]

*Immature [DE]

*Ipcus Pinecone [US]

Grúska Babúska [IS]

Ingi Bauer [IS]

*Jamie Clark [IE]

Joey Christ [IS]

Jóhann Stone [IS]

JóiPé & Króli [IS]

*Kilo [IS]

*Konfekt [IS]

KrBear [IS]

*Lafontaine [IS]

*Lee-ann Roberts [SA]

Logi Pedro [IS]

*Luca Donzelli [IT]

Mike The Jacket [IS]

Monello [DE]

*Monica Jude [AU]

Nitin [CA]

Oktav DJ [IS

*Our Psych [IS]

Pink Street Boys [IS]

Ragga Holm [IS]

Ricoshëi [US]

ROKKY [IS]

*Sbeen Around [IS]

Séra Bjössi [IS]

Skaði [IS]

Sólstafir [IS]

Sprite Zero Klan [IS]

Sturla Atlas [IS]

Svala [IS]

The Vintage Caravan [IS]

*Þorri [IS]

Una Stef [IS]

Vibes [IS]

Vök [IS]

Vom Feisten [DE]

*Waage [IS]

Warmland [IS]

*We Made God [IS]





