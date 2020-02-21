Ibranovski Levels Up With Dim Mak Debut 'Mi Eye'

Enticing hooks, playful melodies and percussive bass house create a coalition of sound on Ibranovski's fiery Dim Mak debut "Mi Eye."

Boasting support from names such as Afrojack and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Ibranovski is a Dutch producer who rose to prominence working the bigroom circuit. Seeking a deeper connection to his music, in 2016 he zeroed in on house music and began to develop a purer sound. Incorporating low end vibes with funky house rhythms, Ibranovski coined his emerging movement "Ghetto Mainstream" and he hasn't looked back since.





