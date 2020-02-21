Ibranovski Levels Up With Dim Mak Debut 'Mi Eye'
Enticing hooks, playful melodies and percussive bass house create a coalition of sound on Ibranovski's fiery Dim Mak debut "Mi Eye."Boasting support from names such as Afrojack and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Ibranovski is a Dutch producer who rose to prominence working the bigroom circuit. Seeking a deeper connection to his music, in 2016 he zeroed in on house music and began to develop a purer sound. Incorporating low end vibes with funky house rhythms, Ibranovski coined his emerging movement "Ghetto Mainstream" and he hasn't looked back since. Between then and now, Ibranovski prominently displayed this new sound across six volumes of Ghetto Mainstream EPs on labels including Tchami's Confession imprint, Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS and Spinnin'. The Dutchman's signature sound and techniques have helped establish him as one of the most influential new beat makers in recent years. "Mi Eye" arrives following a phenomenal 2019, which saw Ibranovski release "Omega" alongside Tchami, as well as have his remix of Valentino Khan's "Better" included on Khan's House Party (Remixes) EP. With such dexterity amongst his numerous releases, the lone constant is the sheer energy ingrained into every single one, producing dancefloor hits for years and years to come.