Ian Noe Releases New Single "Leeann" Ahead of CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND

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Ian Noe released his new single, 'Leeann,' off his highly anticipated third studio album, Canyon Falls Trailer Band, coming September 25th via Thirty Tigers.

'Leeann,' Ian's second single off the forthcoming record, is a stunning lovelorn ballad evoking classic country nostalgia with stunning harmonies and twangy, flowing steel guitar.

Canyon Falls Trailer Band is an expansive, 16-song concept drawing on sonic influences from pensive singer-songwriters to folk-rock, country-rock, and true-blue honky tonk and hard country. The double album imagines a fictional group, Canyon Falls Trailer Band, who perform a legendary showcase in Nashville in an attempt to secure a recording contract.

As Noe tells it, on that night, the imaginary band expertly performed in a range of genres in an attempt to entice music industry executives. Whether the band succeeded is left unanswered. Instead, their performance became part of the mythology at the center of the record. Though Canyon Falls Trailer Bands disappeared from public view after that night, and their fate remains unknown, their unforgettable performance remains the stuff of music legend.

Canyon Falls Trailer Band represents the culmination of the songwriting themes that have shaped Noe's career. While the album introduces listeners to an invented group rather than documenting Noe's own story directly, it continues his long-standing fascination with the people, landscapes and traditions of Eastern Kentucky. Rather than abandoning his Appalachian roots, the album reframes them through a mythical ensemble whose story offers an opportunity to ponder themes of musical community, career ambition and regional identity.

The album is the cap in a trilogy inspired by and rooted in Noe's background in Lee County, Kentucky. It completes a body of work entrenched in a decade of chronicling Appalachian life. Noe says his debut Between the Country (2019), sophomore album River Fools & Mountain Saints (2022) and newest Canyon Falls Trailer Band are thematically related, an artistic family. 'The first two records were like siblings, the brother and sister,' the 36-year-old songwriter says. 'This record is their parents, the source from which the other two were born. Once it was finished, I realized it brought together everything I'd been writing about over the last seven or eight years.'

This is most obvious in its length, a sweeping epic encompassing all of the people and sounds that have helped Noe become the writer and performer he is today. It's also found in the album's geography.

'The area of Canyon Falls is hugely influential,' Noe adds. 'I grew up near there, made really good friends there, and learned how to play music there.' The album's cover art, shot in Canyon Falls and depicting a rural country-rock ensemble with Noe as its conductor, conveys the familial tone of the trilogy and of the area that serves as a continual source of inspiration.

The album was recorded with longtime collaborator Andrija Tokić at Nashville studio The Bomb Shelter, and it features contributions from Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie McCoy on harmonica, lauded fiddle player Billy Contreras, and Russ Pahl on pedal steel, perhaps best known for his collaborations with T-Bone Burnett. Most of the performances were captured live during an intensive week of recording before additional overdubs and mixing were completed over subsequent months. The approach was intended to preserve the spontaneity of a live performance while expanding the arrangements.

Born and raised in Beattyville, Kentucky, Noe's debut album, Between The Country, was produced by Dave Cobb and introduced his Appalachian-steeped songs suffused with country, bluegrass and folk-rock sonic influences, and real-life lyrical themes of life, love, poverty and addiction. His sophomore album, River Fools & Mountain Saints, furthered his reputation as one of Kentucky's greatest contemporary songwriters, one who drew from his surroundings to profound effect. Throughout his career, Noe has toured with John Prine and performed alongside groups such as Son Volt, Jamestown Revival and Blackberry Smoke.

With Canyon Falls Trailer Band, Noe reaches beyond autobiographical storytelling to create a rich fictional world, but maintains the regional perspective and character-driven songwriting that has become his calling card. Whether fans receive the album as the conclusion of a trilogy, or the start of a new chapter, the work represents Noe's most electric, diverse, and expansive creative effort to date. It bridges the vibrant storytelling, trad and modern sonic influences, and provincial sensibilities that have made him one of the South's leading singer-songwriters.

Tracklist

1.) Canyon Falls Trailer Band

2.) The Heidelberg Fisherman's Ball

3.) Tobacco Moon

4.) She's Familiar (In the Strangest Ways)

5.) Kentucky Hurricane

6.) What I'd Give

7.) Redneck Mess

8.) Antarctica

9.) Another Night Like That

10.) Bible County

11.) Leeann

12.) Return of the Interstellar Angels

13.) Whiskey to Work

14.) Jukebox Blues (For Blaze Foley)

15.) Dixie Speed

16.) Kickin' it in Nashville

Photo Credit: Jace Kartye | High res



Photo Credit: Jace Kartye | High res

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