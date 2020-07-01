Ian Moss Announces New Concert Album, LIVE
Australian rock and guitar legend Ian Moss has announced the release of the sixteen track concert album - LIVE - on Friday, 24 July 2020.
Recorded at The Playhouse in Canberra and Sydney's Enmore Theatre on 13 and 14 July 2018 with his incredible 6 piece band, the digital-only LIVE album includes a 4 page booklet download and tracks from right across the legendary axeman's storied career including the Cold Chisel classics, Bow River and My Baby, Tucker's Daughter and Telephone Booth (from the ARIA Award winning, Matchbook album) and tracks from his 2018 album, Ian Moss, Broadway, My Suffering and Hold On (To What We Got).
The video for Never Before from the LIVE album was premiered overnight by Rolling Stone Australia and the album can be pre-ordered on iTunes.
Named as Australia's best guitarist (News Corp) 'Mossy' has been on the road for over 40 years delighting audiences with the iconic Cold Chisel and as a solo performer.
Ian said "It was great to be back out and touring Australia with a big band full of extraordinary talent and exceptional musicians and playing to some of the best audiences I've ever played to. The crew we had on the road with us were some of the best in the business and of course, having the new studio album, Ian Moss, full of songs, with me at the helm of the songwriting to play was fantastic".
Moss was forced to reschedule shows on his regional Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour earlier this year due to the pandemic and the tour will recommence in February 2021 (dates below).
Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the direct ticket links listed below. People who choose to ignore this clear advice and who instead use search engines like Google to find tickets typically get steered to unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.
Tickets on sale now from the venues or ianmoss.com.au/tour
Wednesday, 24 February 2021
Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW
Friday, 26 February 2021
Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW
Saturday, 27 February 2021
Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree NSW
Friday, 5 March 2021
The Art House, Wyong NSW
Saturday, 6 March 2021
The Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW
Friday, 26 March 2021
Latrobe Performing Arts Centre - Town Hall, Traralgon VIC
Saturday, 27 March 2021
The Wedge - Performing Arts Centre, Sale VIC
Wednesday, 7 April 2021
Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC
Friday, 9 April 2021
Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC
Saturday, 10 April 2021
Broken Hill Civic Centre, Broken Hill NSW
Friday, 16 April 2021
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD
Saturday, 17 April 2021
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD
Friday, 23 April 2021
Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo NSW
Saturday, 24 April 2021
Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW
Saturday, 1 May 2021*
Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW
*New show