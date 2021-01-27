Ian Janes Debuts New Music Video for 'Shouldn't Be Calling You'

"It never fails to fascinate me how often we self-sabotage; romantically or otherwise," says Ian Janes (he/him), describing the concept that inspired his latest single, 'Shouldn't Be Calling You'. "This song has some fun examining how sometimes we just can't help ourselves."

Just as "Shouldn't Be Calling You" pokes fun at the romanticism of courting disaster in a relationship, the music video takes the lyrical elements literally and brings out Janes' sense of humor.

"I shouldn't be calling / Know better than crawling / Back across the line that we drew," sings Janes on the hook...over a relentless track that embraces both programmed beats and live drums, 808s and vintage keyboards. Infusing soul and R&B with a pop sensibility.

"I really wanted to capture an 'old meets new' type of sound," says Janes. "One that reflected everything I love about music from the past and the present". "...and the more layers I added, the better it felt. Sometimes more is... more".

Ian Janes is an artist, songwriter and producer from Nova Scotia, Canada. He makes pop songs that are deeply influenced by soul, R&B and Jazz. Ian's music is compelling and irresistible, sophisticated yet simple. His musicality and authenticity have captivated listeners across Canada, the US, and beyond.

His last record, Yes Man, was nominated for four 2017 Music Nova Scotia awards, a 2018 East Coast Music Award and given 4 out of 5 stars by Rolling Stone France. In 2017 his song "Can't Remember Never Loving You" (Hill/Janes) was prominently featured in the TV show "Nashville" and in 2019 he co-wrote and recorded music for the acclaimed HBO documentary series "The Case Against Adnan Syed". In 2020 Ian's song "I Do Thing" (Aielli/Frey/Janes) was released by emerging country artist Kylie Frey, and went to #1 on the Texas Regional Radio chart.

Watch the video here: