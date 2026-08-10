INTO THE MILLENNIUM Sphere Residency to Add Three New Year Dates

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Backstreet Boys are set to add three new performances to their INTO THE MILLENNIUM residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, extending the run into New Year's Weekend. Produced by Live Nation, the newly added shows respond to continued fan demand for the residency, which launched in 2025 as the first pop act to headline the venue.

The newly added shows will take place December 31, 2026 and January 1 and 2, 2027.

Since the residency launched in July 2025 as the first pop act to headline Sphere, the group has performed for more than 750,000 fans across 47 sold-out shows, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience inside the groundbreaking venue. Night after night, fans have filled the venue dressed in all white—a nod to the iconic cover of the band's 1999 blockbuster album, Millennium.

The residency has earned widespread acclaim for its electrifying performances, state-of-the-art visuals, and boundary-pushing production, utilizing Sphere's immersive technology. Highlights include the Backstreet Boys' signature choreography paired with stunning visuals, as well as a landmark moment in which the band became the first artists to physically fly through space inside the venue, cementing the show as a must-see live experience.

Tickets

Tickets for the newly added dates will first be available via the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday, August 18 at 10 a.m. PT. The Artist Presale will follow, beginning Wednesday, August 19 at 10 a.m. PT. For the Artist Presale, no codes are needed – access is tied to a Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. The general onsale will begin Friday, August 21 at 10 a.m. PT at backstreetboys.com.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for Backstreet Boys' newly announced December 31, 2026, January 1, and January 2, 2027 show dates at Sphere. Vibee packages go on sale Wednesday, August 12 at 10 a.m. PT, with sign-ups for early access open now through Monday, August 17 at 10 p.m. PT. All Vibee packages include a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at Sphere, a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - and a collectible BSB laminate and lanyard, with a special three-night stay option available for the New Year's Eve show. Vibee VIP package holders will enjoy added perks, including priority entry and exclusive lounge space at the returning 'Backstreet Boys Terminal' fan experience at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, premium reserved seating and priority entry into Sphere, luxury motorcoach transportation to and from Harry Reid International Airport, an exclusive BSB curated gifting kit, Vibee's on-site concierge service, and more exclusive benefits. For more information and early access to tickets through Vibee's packages, visit backstreetboys.vibee.com. Meet and greet is not part of this package.

The newest iteration of the Backstreet Boys' immersive fan activation, BSB Terminal, returns to The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas in conjunction with the winter performances. The experience recently won a Clio Music Award Silver, recognizing excellence in music marketing and fan engagement. Developed in partnership with Vibee, BSB Terminal serves as an extension of the group's Into the Millennium residency at Sphere, and was created to deepen the fan experience beyond the live show. Open to the public with special perks for Vibee VIP pass holders, the airport-themed activation pays tribute to the band's Millennium album and their global impact.

Last year, the Backstreet Boys released Millennium 2.0 via Sony Legacy, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping, 5-time GRAMMY-nominated album, Millennium. This deluxe re-issue features 25 tracks, including all 12 remastered originals, live recordings, demos, such as 'I Want It That Way' and B-sides, like the alternate version of 'I Want It That Way.' The brand new single, 'HEY,' appears on Millennium 2.0, available at backstreetboys.com.

Sphere's next-generation technologies include the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

About Backstreet Boys

For more than 30 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making them one of pop's most influential performers. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, BSB released their GRAMMY nominated 10th studio album 'DNA' on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart.' The critically acclaimed and chart topping single was nominated for 'Best Pop Duo / Group Performance' at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, and was BSB's first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off 'The DNA World Tour' - the group's biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. With over 3 million tickets sold worldwide, the DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

In the fall of 2023, the Backstreet Boys released their first ever and highly anticipated Christmas album, 'A Very Backstreet Christmas.' The album features timeless holiday classics such as 'White Christmas,' 'Silent Night,' and 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' plus three all new original holiday songs 'Christmas In New York,' 'Together,' and 'Happy Days.' The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Holiday Albums chart and Top 20 on the Billboard 200 upon release.

Since its debut, the INTO THE MILLENNIUM residency has drawn more than 750,000 fans across 47 sold-out shows, with audiences frequently dressing in all white in reference to the cover of the band's 1999 album Millennium. The production has drawn attention for its use of Sphere's immersive technology, including a moment in which the group flies through the venue's space during the show.

Photo Credit: Justin Segura & Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment



Photo Credit: Justin Segura & Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment

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