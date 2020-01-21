III Points Announces The Strokes, Robyn, & More!

Alternative music and arts festival, III Points, today revealed the lineup for its 7th edition, set to take place May 1-2, 2020 at Mana Wynwood in Miami's Wynwood Arts District. Showcasing over 90 musical performers spanning multiple genres, III Points' lineup includes headlining sets from major hip-hop, rock and electronic touring artists including The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, Disclosure, Kaytranada, Caribou, Amon Tobin Presents Two Fingers, Chris Lake, Stereolab, Tycho, Green Velvet and more. Two-day GA and VIP passes go on sale Friday, January 24th at 7am PT / 10 am ET at www.iiipoints.com.

The Strokes, who recently announced a new, highly-anticipated album after a 7 year wait, will return to Miami for the first time since 2002 to make their III Points stage debut. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Robyn will return to Miami for her first performance in the market since 2012 and her first performance at III Points. On the heels of their debut album's 25th anniversary (Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers), original Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, and U-God will come together to perform a landmark group set at this year's festival. Additionally, individual Wu-Tang members will showcase fan-favorite hits from their respective solo albums. Award-winning electronic music duo Disclosure, Caribou, Amon Tobin Presents TwoFingers, Chris Lake, Stereolab, Grammy-nominated musician and producer Tycho, and Green Velvet are also slated to make their III Points debut. This year will mark Kaytranada's second appearance at the festival.

For two days, III Points will transform one of the city's most vibrant, happening districts into an inimitable immersive experience with thoughtfully curated stage designs featuring the latest in technology, stunning living art activations from renowned international and regional artists, exquisite food and beverage offerings highlighting local cuisine and culture, and more.

Two-day GA passes, starting at $99, and VIP passes, starting at $249, go on sale Friday, January 24th at 7am PT / 10am ET at www.iiipoints.com. For the first time, III Points is offering a payment plan option for its two-day passes, with just a $9.99 deposit for GA and $19.99 deposit for VIP.

Details on lineup by day, art installations and more will be announced soon. For additional information, visit www.iiipoints.com.

III POINTS 2020

(Alphabetical Order A-Z)

100 gecs

Acid Pauli

Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers

Ariel Pink

Ashley Venom

Avalon Emerson

Bedouin

Butterfly Snapple

Caribou

Chris Lake

Danny Daze b2b Mall Grab

Disclosure

Djembe

Donzii

Eartheater

Erol Alkan

Gami b2b GET FACE

Gerd Janson

Ghostflower

Green Velvet

Haute Tension

HOMESHAKE

INVT (Live)

Jacques Greene (Live)

Jaialai

Jimmy Edgar

Kaytranada

Kerala Dust

Las Nubes

Logic1000

Loka

Mano Le Tough

Maribou State (DJ)

Maye

Moses Sumney

Ms. Mada

Mustard Service

Nick Leon

Nicola Cruz (Live A/V)

Omar Apollo

Palomino Blond

박혜진 PARK HYE JIN

Richie Hell (Live)

Robyn

(Sandy) Alex G

Sevdaliza

Shyboi

Sister System

Stereolab

Terence Tabeau

The Strokes

Thunderpony

TIDUR.

Tycho

Virgo

Wu-Tang Clan

Yves Tumor & Its Band





