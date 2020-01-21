III Points Announces The Strokes, Robyn, & More!
Alternative music and arts festival, III Points, today revealed the lineup for its 7th edition, set to take place May 1-2, 2020 at Mana Wynwood in Miami's Wynwood Arts District. Showcasing over 90 musical performers spanning multiple genres, III Points' lineup includes headlining sets from major hip-hop, rock and electronic touring artists including The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, Disclosure, Kaytranada, Caribou, Amon Tobin Presents Two Fingers, Chris Lake, Stereolab, Tycho, Green Velvet and more. Two-day GA and VIP passes go on sale Friday, January 24th at 7am PT / 10 am ET at www.iiipoints.com.
The Strokes, who recently announced a new, highly-anticipated album after a 7 year wait, will return to Miami for the first time since 2002 to make their III Points stage debut. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Robyn will return to Miami for her first performance in the market since 2012 and her first performance at III Points. On the heels of their debut album's 25th anniversary (Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers), original Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, and U-God will come together to perform a landmark group set at this year's festival. Additionally, individual Wu-Tang members will showcase fan-favorite hits from their respective solo albums. Award-winning electronic music duo Disclosure, Caribou, Amon Tobin Presents TwoFingers, Chris Lake, Stereolab, Grammy-nominated musician and producer Tycho, and Green Velvet are also slated to make their III Points debut. This year will mark Kaytranada's second appearance at the festival.
For two days, III Points will transform one of the city's most vibrant, happening districts into an inimitable immersive experience with thoughtfully curated stage designs featuring the latest in technology, stunning living art activations from renowned international and regional artists, exquisite food and beverage offerings highlighting local cuisine and culture, and more.
Two-day GA passes, starting at $99, and VIP passes, starting at $249, go on sale Friday, January 24th at 7am PT / 10am ET at www.iiipoints.com. For the first time, III Points is offering a payment plan option for its two-day passes, with just a $9.99 deposit for GA and $19.99 deposit for VIP.
Details on lineup by day, art installations and more will be announced soon. For additional information, visit www.iiipoints.com.
III POINTS 2020
(Alphabetical Order A-Z)
100 gecs
Acid Pauli
Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers
Ariel Pink
Ashley Venom
Avalon Emerson
Bedouin
Butterfly Snapple
Caribou
Chris Lake
Danny Daze b2b Mall Grab
Disclosure
Djembe
Donzii
Eartheater
Erol Alkan
Gami b2b GET FACE
Gerd Janson
Ghostflower
Green Velvet
Haute Tension
HOMESHAKE
INVT (Live)
Jacques Greene (Live)
Jaialai
Jimmy Edgar
Kaytranada
Kerala Dust
Las Nubes
Logic1000
Loka
Mano Le Tough
Maribou State (DJ)
Maye
Moses Sumney
Ms. Mada
Mustard Service
Nick Leon
Nicola Cruz (Live A/V)
Omar Apollo
Palomino Blond
박혜진 PARK HYE JIN
Richie Hell (Live)
Robyn
(Sandy) Alex G
Sevdaliza
Shyboi
Sister System
Stereolab
Terence Tabeau
The Strokes
Thunderpony
TIDUR.
Tycho
Virgo
Wu-Tang Clan
Yves Tumor & Its Band