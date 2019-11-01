Hype Turner With El Dusty And Clips X Ahoy Release 'Dia De Los Muertos'

Americano Label crew producers, a.ka. Locos Only, is proud to announce their latest single "Dia de Los Muertos" dropping today, in time for the Day of the Dead. For the latest bass infused flavor from the nu-cumbia Latin Grammy nominee, El Dusty and Miami's own Hype Turner and Clips x Ahoy, a.k.a Locos Only, united to create the stellar new track!

Listen below!



Reflecting on the artistic process, Hype Turner comments, "The inspiration for the song was definitely being In Corpus Christi and all the years hanging around Dus and everyone at Produce...I wrote the idea for the hook at Dusty's studio one day inspired by all the Sugar Skull masks and Mexican American art pieces all over his crib." Hype Turner continues, "Clips pulled up the beat idea and I matched the lyric idea I had with a melody and recorded back home in Miami. The crazy part is though that this was a year ago. We sat on the song for a while and Dusty always said he loved it so we got together and updated to beat and flow of the lyrics with Dusty and that became the final product!"



"Dia de Los Muertos" is out today and available everywhere you stream or download music. YThe new song is out today with Americano Label, an imprint started by El Dusty with the mission to bring various Latin styles to the forefront of dance music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You