Hurtless Release Debut Single 'Slower'

UK-based Hurtless has been unleashed into the world today, featuring Mark Osborne (guitars), Lee Munday (drums), Brian MacDonald (bass) and vocalist Ben Shorten.

Debut single "Slower", mixed by Beau Burchell, is the first of 5 singles to be released throughout 2021. Taking influence from 80's and 90's indie, early 2000's emo and most things in between, fans of their other bands will find a comforting familiarity in the driving guitars and huge, soaring choruses.

Mark Osborne shares, "Slower is basically about opening up in the way that you feel about someone. It's like declaring your love for them".

On forming a band with Brian MacDonald, he shares, "Brian and I have always wanted to do something together. With Hurtless the timing just kind of worked out between all four of us. It's exciting to finally be doing it".

You can check out the lyric video to "Slower" here: