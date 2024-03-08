Hunxho Sets 'One Night Only' Tour Across North America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Meeting overwhelming fan demand nationwide, breakthrough Atlanta rapper HUNXHO shares the dates for his much-anticipated “One Night Only” Tour across North America this Spring. It stands out as his first headline run, rolling through 15 major cities coast-to-coast.

General on-sale available now! Tickets available HERE.

It capitalizes on the momentum from his unforgettable sold-out hometown debut show “One Night Only” at The Eastern in Atlanta. Now, he brings this high energy spectacle to cities everywhere. The tour kicks off on May 10 with a homecoming at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA and concludes in Tempe, Arizona on June 9.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Plus, he just unveiled “Your Friends” [feat. Summer Walker]. Beyond gathering over half-a-million streams and counting, it picked up plugs from Billboard, XXL, and Vibe, to name a few. Check out their “From The Block” performance of “Your Friends” HERE.

The first “One Night Only” enshrined HUNXHO's star status. A cohort of A-list guests joined him on stage, including Lil Baby, Tee Grizzley, Wanmor, Baby Drill, and YTB Fatt. Garnering critical acclaim, UPROXX raved, “Hunxho's first sold out show in Atlanta went crazy,” and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution professed, “Hunxho is only in competition with himself.”

“One Night Only” Tour Dates:

Fri, 5/10: Atlanta, GA [Venue: Coca-Cola Roxy]

Thurs, 5/16: Raleigh, NC [Venue: Lincoln Theater]

Fri, 5/17: Charlotte, NC [Venue: The Underground]

Sat, 5/18: Norfolk, VA [Venue: The NorVa]

Tues, 5/21: New York, NY [Venue: Irving Plaza]

Wed, 5/22: Washington, DC [Venue: Howard Theatre]

Fri, 5/24: Richmond, VA [Venue: The National]

Tues, 5/28: Baltimore, MD [Venue: Rams Head Live]

Thurs, 5/30: Detroit, MI [Venue: The Majestic]

Fri, 5/31: Chicago, IL [Venue: Avondale]

Sun, 6/2: Houston, TX [Venue: HOB Houston]

Mon, 6/3: Dallas, TX [Venue: HOB Dallas]

Thurs, 6/6: Tampa, FL [Venue: Jannus Live]

Sat, 6/8: Los Angeles, CA [Venue: El Rey Theatre]

Sun, 6/9: Tempe, AZ [Venue: Marquee Theater]

ABOUT HUNXHO

HUNXHO slides through the vibes with grace, grit, and gusto.. Between the laidback rhymes and silky harmonies, charisma drives his seamless balance of provocative hip-hop and bedroom- ready R&B. With every move the Atlanta singer, rapper, and performer makes, you can hear, see, and feel his evolution loud and clear.

Since 2017, he has risen into the spotlight on his own terms. Leaving behind the street life, he turned to music and locked into a prolific groove. He shined on the likes of Street Poet, Street Poet 2, and Street Poetry. Signing to 300 Entertainment, he landed a major hit with breakthrough record “Let's Get It (Remix)” [feat. 21 Savage].

He kicked off 2023 with Humble As Ever. The latter yielded the fan favorite “Highly Performing,” cracking 8﻿.3 million YouTube views. On its heels, he ignited his full-length debut album, 22, highlighted by the viral and quotable “48 Laws Of Power.” Lil Baby personally tapped him as support on the sold out I.O.U. Tour, canvasing arenas and amphitheaters throughout North America.

Meanwhile, he capped off a breakout year with the R&B-leaning For Her. It notably marked his first entry on the Billboard 200, while “Yes,” “7 AM,” and “By Tomorrow” gained major traction on streaming platforms. The centerpiece single “Your Friends” also piled up 45 million streams to date.

Beyond looks from UPROXX, Lyrical Lemonade, Billboard and more, INKED chronicled how “HUNXHO has come so far in the past five years.” With more music, a sold-out headlining show in Atlanta, and touring on the horizon in 2024 he's on the verge of superstardom.