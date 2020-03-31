Hunter & the Bear Release 'Digital Light' Video

Following the release of their #1 iTunes Rock Chart single "Digital Light", HUNTER & THE BEAR are pleased to reveal its official video.

A song about the loose connections in friendships made in the digital age, "Digital Light" questions whether technology is inhibiting the relationships we form with those closest to us and assesses the impact it may be having on our mental health. Offering a satirical take on the dark subject matter, the band star in a new video to accompany the release, which sees them putting our all-consuming reliance on phones to the ultimate test...

Watch the video below!

Speaking about the new video for "Digital Light", Will Irvine explains:

"[Technology] seems to get in the way of real relationships and make us blind to things we need like love and human contact along with boosting anxiety and mental health problems, especially in our younger generation.... I wanted to write "Digital Light" without being preachy. It's not like I've never been guilty of it and I hate it when people tell you how to live your life in songs. It's just a pet hate of mine that I needed to let out. Parts of it are kind of tongue-in cheek and that's how we approached the video for it too. That was awesome to film and we're keen to see what people think."

Pumped up and on pulverising form, "Digital Light" is an incendiary tour-de-force from a band whose big ambitions and radiant confidence in their new material couldn't be more apparent. A clash of white-hot guitar lines, crunching power chords and addictive choruses propelled by Will Irvine's yearning vocals, the track was recorded in Cardiff with Grammy-nominated producer maestro Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Twin Atlantic, Funeral For A Friend). "Digital Light" is out now and promises to be the first of many new recordings planned for 2020.

In September this year, Hunter & The Bear will embark on a headline UK tour. The shows, which had originally been due to take place in March, have been rescheduled in wake of the virus crisis. In a joint statement, the band said: "We want to thank everyone who pre-bought tickets. Your continued support is truly humbling. Stay safe and see you all soon, Love Will, Gareth, Chris, and John"

The rescheduled live dates are as follows:

HUNTER & THE BEAR - 2020 UK TOUR DATES

15 SEPT Glasgow King Tuts

16 SEPT Glasgow King Tuts

17 SEPT Edinburgh Mash House

18 SEPT Inverness Ironworks

20 SEPT Perth, Inchyra Arts Club

21 SEPT Manchester YES (Pink Room)

22 SEPT London Oslo

23 SEPT Exeter The Cavern

24 SEPT Birmingham Castle & Falcon

*w/ support from Stranded Astronaut

With their debut release 'Paper Heart' in 2017, Hunter & The Bear scored a no. 7 chart position in the iTunes Rock Chart. Since then, the boys have racked up numerous sold out UK shows under their collective belt including gigs at the Scala in London, Gorilla in Manchester and The Garage in Glasgow; as well as playing slots at major festivals such as Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT and The Great Escape.

Taking the first half of 2019 to write and record new material with Grammy nominated producer Romesh Dodangoda they are now busy preparing for a highly anticipated second release, with strident new single 'Digital Light' our first glimpse into the exciting new chapter that lies ahead.





