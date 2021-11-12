Hulu Releases HAPPIEST SEASON Expanded Soundtrack

Facet Records / Warner Records have expanded the fan favorite Happiest Season Soundtrack: Music from and inspired by the Hulu Original film with a brand new Deluxe Edition, available today! The album now includes two new tracks perfect for the holidays. Listen to the Happiest Season Original Soundtrack Deluxe Edition.

Among the additions, Jake Wesley Rogers recorded a gorgeously chilling take on the Elvis Presley seasonal staple "Blue Christmas." He leans into the track's bluesy country spirit as his bold baritone rings out over icy piano, bringing a new perspective to this timeless tale of unrequited love. In the accompanying visual, he sits at a piano solo in front of a red curtain. Light reflects off his orange hair as snow falls in the theater, and he delivers a showstopping performance.

Shea Diamond also delivers a fiery live rendition of "Blame It On Christmas" joined by none other than GRAMMYÂ®, Emmy and TonyÂ® Award-winning legend Cyndi Lauper for an explosive duet. Stay tuned for the live video premiering on December 2nd!

The album is executive produced by GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated songwriter and Facet Records co-founder Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, The Chicks). In celebration of the queer community, all of the tracks on the album feature LGBTQ+ songwriters or artists. The star-studded tracklist includes songs by Anne-Marie, Bebe Rexha, Brandy Clark, Carlie Hanson, Shea Diamond, Sia, Tegan and Sara and more.

The Hulu Original film Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family's acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas. The film is directed by Clea DuVall and stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen. It is available exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu.

Listen to the new release here: