Hugh Sheridan Sings Neil Diamond in New EP 'Solitary Man'

Australian performer Hugh Sheridan released an EP today showcasing a selection of songs from his upcoming tour SOLITARY MAN which features the music of Neil Diamond.

Whilst Hugh is best known for his work as an actor, Australian audiences are about to discover that he is also an extremely talented vocalist. His renditions of Neil Diamond's songs are faithful, credible and musically integrous.

All tracks were produced by industry stalwart James Black with arrangements by Jamie Messenger. The album features a 19-piece line up of Australia's finest musicians.

SOLITARY MAN is available on all streaming platforms.

Neil Diamond is extraordinarily popular in Australia, estimated per capita, more than any other country in the world. His 1972 double concert album, Hot August Night, was a phenomenon here spending 224 weeks on the Australian charts.

Only a handful of musicians have sold more records than Neil Diamond. He ranks with Elvis Presley, the Beatles, and Madonna in terms of commercial sales success. While he started off as a pop songwriter Diamond realised he had a knack for singing his own songs.

Hugh Sheridan's SOLITARY MAN plays at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Wednesday 19 October, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 October, and Melbourne's Hamer Hall on Friday 28 October.

Listen to the new EP here: