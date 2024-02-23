Huddy Returns With Edgy New Single 'Mugshot'

Multi-hyphenate rising star Huddy marks his long-awaited musical return with the release of new single “Mugshot” available now on all platforms via The Orchard. The track marks the singer-songwriter's first of the year and is a fun, sexy, raucous romp that explores the risky and thrill-seeking side of relationships that can be alluring.

“Mugshot” sets the stage for his upcoming project showcasing a new, fun, free-spirited pop-leaning sound from the 21-year-old who already has an iHeartRadio Award nomination, 150 million streams, and 50 million combined social media followers to his name.

Co-produced and co-written by Boys Like Girls lead singer Martin Johnson, “Mugshot” arrives today alongside an accompanying video featuring Huddy and his model girlfriend Chiara Hovland being intimate and affectionate as implied in the cover art.

Speaking on the release of his first single of the year, Huddy shares, “Mugshot is the song that marks the beginning of a new story, a new sound, and a new narrative. This song embodies the idea that love can be crazy and disruptive, and still find its way into your life – the idea of being in love with someone that's bad for you and how it can make you feel. I wrote this song the day after I watched Bonnie & Clyde for the first time, and the movie reminded me of what that type of love feels like in real life and in a theatrical way as well. I hope you listen and get a glimpse of the feelings of love I meant to express, and love it as much as I do.”

“Mugshot” is the follow-up to Huddy's single of 2023, “Slowly Healing”, which marked the first release since his breakthrough viral hit “All the Things I Hate About You.” Released in July 2022, the song skyrocketed to #1 on YouTube, TikTok, and Genius' Trending Charts, surpassed one billion views on TikTok, and became Huddy's first entry on the Pop and Alternative radio charts.

ABOUT HUDDY

One glance at the eye-catching manicure, wavy midnight-colored hair, and trend-setting style, and you know it's Huddy (aka Chase Hudson). However, it's the 21-year-old's music that may be even more identifiable. Pumped up by crunchy punk distortion, head-nodding hooks, and the kind of lyrics you get tattooed, the Los Angeles born-and-raised singer, songwriter, and guitarist bulldozes a lane of his own at high speed.

In September 2021, Huddy officially introduced himself with the single “21st Century Vampire.” Fans sunk their fangs into this restless riff-loaded banger, racking up 40 million streams as The Los Angeles Times christened him “a snarling singer-guitarist with his own radio-ready songs, following in the footsteps of his longtime idols.” He delivered again with the singles “The Eulogy of You and Me”, the acoustic guitar-laden “America's Sweetheart,” and “Don't Freak Out” [feat. iann dior, Tyson Ritter, & Travis Barker] illuminating a knack for stylistic shapeshifting with attitude intact.

After racking up 100 million streams in less than a year and receiving acclaim from Vogue, Interview, i-D, PAPER, and Nylon, he asserted himself as just the pop punk idol we needed on his 2021 full-length debut album, Teenage Heartbreak [Immersive/Sandlot/Geffen Records]. In his debut year, Huddy was not only nominated for in iHeartRadio Music Award but was also prominently featured on Billboard's 21 under 21 and Forbes' 30 under 30 lists.

In July 2022, Huddy released the pop-punk ballad “All the Things I Hate About You” taking the internet by storm as an anthemic, evocative and emotional track that spoke to anyone who has ever been burned by someone close to them. The song went viral on TikTok with 35M global streams, #1 TikTok Trending, 268K TikTok Video Creations, 1B TikTok Views, #1 Trending on YouTube, #1 Genius Chart, Spotify US Viral Chart, and 50+ playlist adds in under a week including New Music Friday and Pop Rising. Additionally, the track became Huddy's first to chart on Pop and Alternative radio where it was Top 10 most added two weeks in a row.

Following his festival debut at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, Huddy most recently toured with Oliver Tree across 40 North American cities performing to sold out 5,000 capacity seat venues. Today, the Dior brand ambassador is currently setting the stage for a new project arriving in 2024 that is sure to spin music fans on their heels as he explores new sounds and tackles edgier themes.

Stream Huddy's latest single “Mugshot” available on all platforms now.