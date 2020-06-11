House Whiskey Releases 'Tomorrow We Ride'

House Whiskey made waves with their rousing debut single, "I Quit Countin'," and now they're back with the upbeat "Tomorrow We Ride." Produced by CMA Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated producer Brett Beavers (Dierks Bentley, Dustin Lynch), the new release was written by band members Jesse Murphy, Wally Montgomery and Michael Wilkes.

Listen below!

"It's about motorcycles, camp fires and hippie girls. It's country rock meets Bonnaroo," the guys explained. "We wanted to write a song that would work in a honky tonk as well as a barefoot music festival."

"Tomorrow We Ride" is the second single from an initial collection of five songs produced by Beavers. Prior to touring grinding to a halt nationwide, the power trio was gaining a strong foothold at clubs, theaters and festivals. Streaming of their music is well into six figures in a short period of time, showing their sound is creating fans across all platforms.

House Whiskey is dedicated to creating music that stands the test of time and honors perennial country themes while offering a signature blue-collar swagger. The name represents an attitude, a mentality. It's about getting the most bang for your buck outta this life. It's a little gritty, kinda like somebody that is scraping by to make ends meet, living their dream, grinding all week, but on a Friday night they still like to party. It's a little blue collar, a little bit hippie, a little rock n roll, a little hillbilly. When the bartender asks "What'll it be"...get the House Whiskey.

Related Articles View More Music Stories