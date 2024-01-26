House & Home And Suntitle Release 'Split'

Long time friends House & Home and Suntitle are thrilled to share Split, a four song collaboration out now via Open Your Ears Records. Split features two tracks from House & Home, produced at The Bakery Recording Studios by Will Beasley (The Dangerous Summer, Handguns, Turnstile), and two from Suntitle, produced at Creep Recording Studio by Jake Clarke and mastered by Will Beasley.

“We've known House & Home since October of 2017 and instantly became best friends,” shares Suntitle. “They're the best people and it kinda felt natural. We both had some songs sitting around and just decided it would be cool.”

Adds House & Home: “We've been close to Suntitle for over 5 years now. They're like family. In that time Matt joined their band, Joe moved to Richmond, and we've just been bouncing ideas off each other for our own bands. It made too much sense to collaborate a little bit.”

Split is out now via Open Your Ears Records. Stream it in full here:

About House & Home:

First forming in summer of 2017, Richmond, VA alternative rock outfit, House & Home, has been working tirelessly to carve out a place for themselves in the music scene. After relentless DIY touring and countless shows in packed basements and clubs, the group has teamed up with Open Your Ears Records to further follow the trajectory their career of the past few years has put them on.

With the release of their debut full length record, Find Sense. Feel Love. Make Light. The band has clearly held nothing back. All Ages Zine calls it “...one of the strongest releases of the year thus far,” and Spinning Thoughts praises it as “...a well balanced combination of high-energy hooks and poignant lyrics.”

They've continued pushing their musical limits with their newest EP, Everything is Sacred, further channeling their DIY ethos and passion for their craft. This passion is more than evident in the high energy “A Familiar Direction,” the morose and emotional “Leave,” and their discography as a whole. The band continues to prove that whether you're craving the wall-to-wall guitar tones of the Foo Fighters or the biting and intricate vocal work of Taking Back Sunday, House & Home has made a point to deliver on all fronts.

About Suntitle:

Following the band's 2018 debut release, The Loss Of, South Jersey's Suntitle hit the ground running with a consistently strong series of successful tours spanning the United States and quickly returned to the studio to work on their next effort. They've shared the stage with Movements, Turnover, Set It Off, Seaway, Knuckle Puck, Save Face, X Ambassadors, The Early November, 68, Better Off, Xibalba - and countless others. 2020 saw the release of their sophomore EP Pure Forever on Know Hope Records and this ‘big rock' outfit shows no sign of slowing down.

Suntitle's latest LP In A Dream on Know Hope Records is out now. Singles include "Burning Down A Denny's" and "Somo," which have caught the attention of various publications like BrooklynVegan - who premiered their audio video for "Burning Down A Denny's" - plus numerous Spotify curated playlists like New Noise, Alternative Noise, and New Alt-Rock Mixtape. If anthemic, alt-rock-infused post-hardcore in the vein of Superheaven, Balance and Composure and Basement are your thing - Suntitle's latest drop is for you.