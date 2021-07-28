Hot Chip Remixes Casper Caan's Debut Single 'Last Chance'

Today Casper Caan shares the Hot Chip remix of his debut single "Last Chance." Hot Chip note, "Something about the melody and Casper's voice reminded us of New Order so they became an important reference for the remix. We really enjoyed making it!" The remix premiered via Flood Magazine and they say, "Hot Chip's take on the song enhances the track's inherent danceable qualities while maintaining the slow-build structure of the original-which nearly feels like an homage to "Need You Now." Opening with a minimal, '90s-dance-music beat the track gradually blossoms into something unshakably catchy over its nearly five-and-a-half-minute run time."

Resembling the body-moving pulse of LCD Soundsystem, the brash intimacy of Swedish indie-pop, and the stadium-scraping soar of classic-era Oasis, sometimes all at once, "Last Chance" is the perfect introduction to Casper Caan's musical worldview.

Wonderland say, "bursting with bright synths and lead by a boisterous production (Caan) showcases his experimentation skills on the track as he tinkers with various hypnotic sounds and reverbs. The single is the perfect introduction to Caan's oeuvre as he further ventures into his own genre-blurring sound." Aupium notes, "Casper Caan's "Last Chance" is masterful blend of indietronic pop." Listen to the single HERE. Video is HERE. Artwork is HERE.

Practically an outsider to the music industry, NYC-based Caan wrote music for himself for years until he was able to assemble a collection of gear well suited for analog recording and experimentation. "Last Chance" is the fruitful result of his creative tinkering and reflects Caan's meticulous attention to detail, right down to his playing nearly every note on the song.

Listen here: