'Hostage' by Tiffany Woys Out Now

Breakout country star Tiffany Woys is excited to debut her brand new single, "Hostage," with an exclusive audio premiere via The Boot. Written by Ben Caver, Sara Haze and Sam Ellis and produced by Bobby Campbell, the song is a "hard-driving breakup anthem." The track is available on all major platforms now.



"'Hostage' is about feeling like a prisoner to your own heart in a toxic relationship - whatever that toxicity may be," says Woys. "You want so badly to release yourself, but your heart, for whatever reason, won't let you. It's about breaking free from the feelings keeping you from moving on. Relationships can be a constant push and pull, and it's not always easy leaving, especially when your heart doesn't want to. This song is a deep concept set to an upbeat tempo, and I hope you all love it!"



"Hostage" debuts on the heels of the July 4 release of the official music video for "Spark," one of four tracks on Woys' self-titled debut EP. The project, also produced by Bobby Campbell, was released February 22 and is available on all major platforms. The EP's "fun and fiery" lead single, "Priceless," is a love-fueled anthem penned by hitmakers Emily Shackelton ("Every Little Thing"), Kelly Archer ("Sleep Without You") and Mickey Guyton ("Better Than You Left Me"). The song spent several weeks on Radio Disney Country's Top 20 airplay chart. The project also features "Love Has No Heart," a moving ballad written by songwriting royalty - Shane McAnally, Trevor Rosen and Sara Haze. The track is closing in on 100,000 streams on Spotify, and the official music video can be streamed on Vevo.



Recently named a Taste of Country Artist to Watch, Tiffany Woys grew up being influenced by powerhouse vocalists such as Celine Dion, LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill, Michael Jackson and Carrie Underwood. As a child, she'd look for any opportunity to get up and sing in front of people, and by the time she hit 20, she was recording an independent album and hitting the road. After honing her stage presence by performing relentlessly at venues and events up and down the West Coast, often for more than three hours at a time, she followed her dreams to Nashville.

