Horse Jumper of Love Release New Single 'Gates Of Heaven'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York trio Horse Jumper of Love share “Gates of Heaven,” a brand new single released today on Run For Cover.

The song is the first taste of new music since 2023's acclaimed mini-album, Heartbreak Rules, in which the group forgoed their signature waves of fuzz and feedback, and instead highlighted the indelible songwriting at the core of their music. “Gates of Heaven,” recorded at Drop of Sun in Asheville, NC with producer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, MJ Lenderman), finds them back in full force.

“‘Gates of Heaven' is an old song I had been sitting on since 2015. I wrote it after a painful breakup and also after someone close to me had died,” explains the band's Dimitri Giannopoulos. “It was a soothing nostalgic melody that I played to help distract myself. When you're young you think love is everything but I think I was too immature to know what love or death meant. My persecution complex shows strong... I was trying to understand why these things were happening to me instead of trying to understand the pain those close to me were going through.”

Additionally, the band has also shared “Snake Eyes (again),” a full band version of the Heartbreak Rules standout.

Horse Jumper of Love Tour Dates

Horse Jumper of Love is hitting the road this spring and summer on tours that include dates supporting Alvvays and DIIV and a stop at Austin, TX's SXSW Festival. All dates below.

3/13 - Austin, TX - Paste Block Party @ The Coral Snake - 6:00pm

3/15 - Austin, TX - Stereogum Day Party @ Cheer Up Charlies - 4:30pm

3/16 - Austin, TX - Winspear x POND x marg.mp3 @ Cheer Up Charlies - 5:30pm

3/17 - Austin, TX - Grillo's Pickle Party @ Hotel Vegas - 5:30pm

4/27 - Norfolk, VA @ Chicho's Backstage

4/28 - Savannah, GA @ El Rocko

4/30 - Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly

5/1 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor *

5/2 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live *

5/3 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

5/4 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

5/6 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom *

5/7 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

5/9 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre *

5/12 - Omaha, NE @ The Blindspot

5/14 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

5/15 - Akron, OH @ Musica

7/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

7/16 - Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre ^

7/17 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

7/19 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^

7/20 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues (Orlando) ^

7/21 - Miami, FL @ The Ground ^

7/23 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ^

7/24 - Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

7/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

7/27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

7/28 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

7/30 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

7/31 - Detroit, MI @ St Andrew's Hall ^

8/1 - Windsor, ON @ Meteor

8/2 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall ^

8/4 - Portland, ME @ Oxbow Blending & Bottling

8/5 - Boston, MA @ Royale ^

8/6 - Troy, NY @ No Fun

8/7 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

* w/ Alvvays

^ w/ DIIV

Photo Credit: Maria Gelsomini