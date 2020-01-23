Horse Jumper Of Love Share 'John Song' Video

Horse Jumper of Love have shared their "John Song" video exclusively with PASTE praising, "The music video plays into the band's slow-moving, molasses-like sound. The video depicts the band members on a leisurely cruise, among whales breaching steadily and stuck in a traffic jam."

Watch below!



The beautifully shot 16MM music video features the band whale watching and commuting. While seemingly ordinary, the band's emotional and raw performance of "John Song" layered with the video, transform the excursion into a moving and emotional visual.



On the video the band exclusively told PASTE, "Brittany came up with the idea to film whales and believe it or not there is whale watching right outside manhattan (American Princess Cruises). Seeing them with the backdrop of NYC was incredible but i think there was something truly magical about the reactions of everyone on the ship, working harmoniously to get a glimpse of the creatures."



In addition to "John Song" the band has announced an upcoming US tour and dates including a performance at SXSW this year. Starting this Saturday the band will begin a leg of 15 dates across the U.S. the second leg will begin with their performance at SXSW and includes 21 dates across North America. More information below.



Last year Horse Jumper Of Love released their LP, So Divine, via Run For Cover records. The album received a variety of praise from publications including Pitchfork, Paste, WBUR, and more.

Tour Dates:

1/25 - Chapel Hill NC - Local 506

1/26 Asheville NC - The Mothlight

1/27 Nashville TN - Drkmttr

1/28 Knoxville TN - The Pilot Light

1/29 Atlanta GA - Masquerade

2/1 Dallas TX - Rubber Gloves

2/2 Austin TX - Cheer Up Charlies

2/3 Houston TX - Sattelite Bar

2/4 New Orleans - LA Gasa Gasa

2/6 Orlando FL - Wills Pub

2/7 Tampa FL - The Hooch & Hive

2/8 St Augustine FL - Sarbez

2/9 Columbia SC - New Brookland Tavern

2/10 Richmond VA - The Camel

2/11 Baltimore MD - Joe 2

3/17 - SXSW

3/18 - SXSW

3/19 - SXSW

3/20 - SXSW

3/23 Phoenix, AZ - Lunch Box*

3/24 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar*

3/25 Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat*

3/26 San Francisco, CA - Milk Bar*

3/27 Reno, NV - Holland Project*

3/28 Boise, ID - Treefort fest*

3/29 Boise, ID - Treefort fest*

3/31 Seattle, WA - Vera Project*

4/1 Vancouver, BC - Red Gates Arts*

4/2 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall*

4/3 Missoula , MT - Hockey House*

4/6 Denver, CO - Lost Lake*

4/7 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge*

4/8 Kansas City, MO - Rino*

4/9 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen*

4/10 Fort Wayne, IN - Brass Hall

4/11 Gambier, OH - Kenyon College*

* w/ Strange Ranger

Photo Credit: Caitlin McCann





