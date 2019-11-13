Honey Dijon, Patrick Topping and More Join AMP Lost & Found 2020

The first acts for Malta's leading music festival AMP Lost & Found have been announced, with Aitch, Slowthai, Ms Banks, Benji B, Honey Dijon, Seth Troxler, Helena Hauff and more confirmed to join curator Annie Mac for the 2020 edition. Taking place on 30th April - 3rd May, the festival boasts four days and four nights of parties on the stunning Mediterranean island, complete with a unique castle rave, beach, boat & pool parties, plus a world-class nighttime site.



Offering a melting pot of genres that reflects Annie's role as a leading UK tastemaker, esteemed house & techno DJ's Camelphat, Eats Everything, Jayda G, Haai and Patrick Topping are also set to appear, as well as drum'n'bass pioneer Shy FX and rising singer Miraa May. With familiar faces Denis Sulta, Monki and Mella Dee performing alongside first-timers Amy Becker, Cinthie and Everyone You Know, London's burgeoning rap and afrobeats scene is also represented with Headie One, Jay1, Ms Banks, and Young T & Bugsey, plus BBC 1Xtra DJs Tiffany Calver and Kenny Allstar.

Now in its sixth year, AMP Lost & Found is hugely responsible for Malta's rise in popularity as a music destination and now signals the start of summer. Putting a real focus on good-vibes with a community feel, the event has become much-loved by the artists who attend and provides lifelong memories for those looking for adventure, affordability and a top notch soundtrack spanning the spectrum of electronic and grime & UK hip hop. Offering the chance to party beneath the stars and neon lights, the island is steeped in history too, with ancient temples, fossil-studded cliffs, hidden coves and many more experiences to discover.

The festival has partnered with Choice Holidays to offer a range of travel and accommodation packages to suit all budgets, with hotel options currently available for a deposit of just £1. They also offer a range of extras including airport transfers and festival shuttles.



Tickets for AMP Lost & Found go on general sale at 10am Friday 15th November.



Tickets for the optional castle, beach & boat parties will be accessible via the festival's website in the coming months.



Line-up:



AITCH - ALISHA - AMY BECKER - ANNIE MAC - BARELY LEGAL - BENJI B - CAMELPHAT - CC: DISCO! - CINTHIE - DENIS SULTA - EATS EVERYTHING - ECLAIR FIFI - ERIS DREW B2B OCTO OCTA - EVERYONE YOU KNOW - FINN - FLAVA N*E*R*D - HAAI - HEADIE ONE - HEIDI - HELENA HAUFF - HONEY DIJON - HOLY GOOF - HORSE MEAT DISCO - HYBRID MINDS FEAT. TEMPZA - JAGUAR - JAY1 - JAYDA G - KENNY ALLSTAR - KRYSTAL KLEAR - MELLA DEE - MIDLAND - MIRAA MAY - MONKI - MOXIE - MS BANKS - PATRICK TOPPING - PROSPA - SALLY C - SAOIRSE - SETH TROXLER - SHY FX FEAT. STAMINA MC - SIOBHAN BELL - SLOWTHAI - SPECIAL REQUEST - TASH LC - TIFFANY CALVER - TODDLA T - YOUNG T & BUGSEY





