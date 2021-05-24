Honey County's 'Got It From My Mama' Featured on Women of iHeartCountry

Country duo Honey County was featured this weekend on the Women of iHeartCountry show hosted by Amy Brown from the Bobby Bones Show and syndicated across iHeartRadio stations. Highlighting the women of country music, Dani Rose and Sofie Lynn lent their signature Southern Cali-country harmonies on "Got It From My Mama" to the exclusive playlist. The accomplishment highlights their best work to date with the highly-relatable song penned by the duo with Hillary Reynolds, Kalie Shorr and Maks Gabriel.

Their new single "Got It From My Mama" was placed among 13 of country music's leading ladies, including Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris. The track is true and brave and embodies a comforting melody, much like its' singers. It was also featured in American Songwriter around Mother's Day and has received over two million views on TikTok from over 1,000 videos utilizing the song. It's also been featured on Spotify's Fresh Finds: Country and New Music Nashville as well as Apple Music's New In Country playlists.

Returning to live music, Honey County will be opening for Cole Swindell on August 4 at The Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa, Calif. They've been able to play a number of socially-distant shows, staying active throughout the pandemic, but are excited to continue growing their live presence.

"We listened in the car yesterday to 'Got It From My Mama' being played on iHeartRadio's Women of iHeartCountry and just about cried tears of joy! We're so happy that we have the opportunity to honor superhero Moms with our song on such a heavy hitter radio program," said Rose and Lynn.

This refreshing duo has been rewarded for their unique sound as they carve out their path among new country artists. With recognition from iHeartCountry, a partnership with Nashville-based The Urban Juicer and opportunities to open for established artists, Honey County is hitting the ground running and has no plans of slowing down.